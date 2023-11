Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma’s toxic behaviour towards Neil Bhatt is the biggest red flag in her relationship, and finally Salman Khan addressed it on the show. The superstar host was seen slamming Aishwarya for her toxic behaviour with husband Neil Bhatt, especially in her fights. Salman Khan warned Aishwarya that if he continues to behave in this toxic way, it will be a disaster for their relationship. Aishwarya, who has received several labels due to her behaviour in her fights with netizens, was seen expressing shock over being schooled by Salman Khan, and it will be interesting to see if there will be changes in her behaviour.BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Poll: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's shaadi drama destroying Munawar Faruqui's game? Check verdict

Watch the video of Salman Khan schooling Aishwarya Sharma for her toxic behaviour towards Neil Bhatt; he calls it the biggest disaster for her relationship.

who is called a toxic wife by netizens, wants Salman Khan to even lash outfor disrespecting his wife, Ankita Lokhande. Even in the latest episode, Vicky was seen humiliating Ankita in front of the inmates, which left the actress highly embarrassed.

Netizens hail Salman Khan for taking Aishwarya Sharma's class.

One user commented, "Aishwarya ka behave neil ko leke bht kharab h zabardasti bin baat k bina waja ladti h neil se". Another user said, "She is really disgusting.. husband ko bilkul respect nhi deti.. Vicky & Aishwarya bilkul bakwas hai as a life partner.." One more user said,"Main ajj bahut khuss hun kyonki ek batamiz ladki ko sahi jawab diye gaye hain aiswarya pati tak ko V nehi chhodrha he chhhi"

Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma are called the biggest red flags in their relationship by the viewers of Bigg Boss 17.

In the weekend ka Vaar you will also see Katrina Kaif join Salman Khan for the promotions of Tiger 3.