Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs in the house, and in fact, after spending more than two months in the house, the couple still keeps on fighting over small things, which has made them extremely bitter with each other in the house. Vicky has been labelled as the most toxic man for Ankita, while the actress is only pitied by her fans, who feel he is not the perfect man for her. And lately too, viewers witnessed how Vicky didn't think twice before demeaning Ankita in her fight with Khanzaadi over food preparation, where he even called her the better cook compared to his wife. And this left Ankita extremely saddened. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui friendship to come to an end after makers' BIG expose? Netizens left confused

I don’t understand the arrogance of Vicky here

She is a working girl, and she didn’t get time for cooking, so she might not be a great cook.

And what is this typical mindset about girls—that she should know how to cook.#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/mWCr1S3TEK — Professor (@Ajeet19960306) December 12, 2023

After seeing Ankita and Vicky constantly argue in the house, netizens have come up with a strong prediction that the couple might get divorced in the Bigg Boss house itself. And there are 100 percent chances of them being separated. Indeed, when Ankita and Vicky are out of the house, they will definitely regret their decision to stay in the Bigg Boss house together. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain made a sudden exit from her life for a year after a massive showdown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by biggboss khabri ? (@biggboss_khabrii2.0)

Netizens even take a dig at the couple, saying that they will become the first couple in the history of Bigg Boss to get separated in the house, and till now they have only witnessed weddings but are now prepared to see the divorce as well.

All said and done, there are still many who feel that Ankita and Vicky are having fake fights. And we will end up together at the end of the day.