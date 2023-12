Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma is being massively criticised for her aggression in the show. Her latest nasty fight with Ankita Lokhande has brought immense hatred for the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress, and netizens cannot help but wonder how Ayesha Singh, aka Sai Joshi, tolerated her on the show for two years. Aishwarya Sharma, who played the negative character on GHKPM, is being composed with her reel character, and they laud Ayesha Singh for tolerating both husband and wife Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya. Aishwarya Sharma turned extremely nasty in her fight with Ankita, and her choice of words left everyone irked. While Ankita Lokhande's fans are hailing her as a classy woman for dealing with Aishwarya with the utmost dignity and calmness,. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma get into nasty spat; netizens feel the latter outdid Dolly Bindra, Priyanka Jagga and co

Aishwarya Sharma is being labelled a psycho woman and compared with ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Om Swami and Dolly Bindra.

My overall respect grows for #AyeshaSingh each time I see this third class chapri behaviour by female Swami OM aka #AishwaryaSharma on #BiggBoss17 Ayesha tolerated this nonsense for over 2 years on sets which #AnkitaLokhande is suffering now on the showpic.twitter.com/pJSu9nt8Cz — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) December 18, 2023

I used to think #AishwaryaSharma 's gets a lot of hate for just a negative character she played in #GHKKPM !! But now I know she gets hate for her real villain personality, irritating voice & negative mindset!!#BiggBoss17 #AnkitaLokhandepic.twitter.com/RI2BCKVRf3 — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) December 17, 2023

The way #AishwaryaSharma & #NeilBhatt are trying so hard to instigate #AnkitaLokhande by using such Dirty language!! But #BBQueenAnkita is just Smiling & Chilling while Stating FACTS & in turn their masks are off!!#BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/mruKOXS8GU — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) December 17, 2023

We wonder if Salman Khan will ever inform Aishwarya Sharma that her image is getting badly spoiled due to aggression. Just like the way he warned her about her disrespectful and toxic behaviour with her husband Neil in her fights. And the good thing is that Aishwarya took the note and is seen almost not indulging in an aggressive fight with her husband and actor Neil Bhatt.