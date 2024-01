Bigg Boss 17 is now in its 12th week. The contestants who are now battling for the trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan and K-pop idol Aoora. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya triggering Abhishek Kumar and poking him. While a certain section of the audience has picked sides with Abhishek, some have called him out and some have slammed Abhishek calling it his Karma.

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel poke Abhishek Kumar

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel getting into a fight. Samarth jokingly mocked Abhishek and called him mental. He also dragged his father into it while abusing Abhishek. The Udaariyaan actor is not a saint either. He lost his temper and slammed Samarth by dragging his father too. Later, Abhishek dragged Isha into the fight. Isha Malviya was not a part of their fight but since Abhishek spoke about her, she joined it. Both Isha and Abhishek brought their nasty pasts outside. Then during the fight with Isha, Samarth interrupted Abhishek who slapped him. Abhishek had warned Bigg Boss that Isha and Samarth were using his rehab treatment and poking him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya supports Abhishek Kumar and slams Samarth Jurel for poking him; netizens say 'Sachai samne aa gayi'

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call out Abhishek Kumar for poking fun at Khanzaadi's illness

Abhishek Kumar is getting called out for his actions. Netizens have slammed him remembering his behaviour with Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. It so happened that Abhishek had also similarly attacked Khanzaadi. There was a task given to the Bigg Boss 17 housemates to talk bad about certain contestants without revealing their names. Later, they will reveal the face cards of the housemates they called out. During the task, Abhishek had poked fun at Khanzaadi's mental health issues and physical health issues. Khanzaadi had remained silent at that time, despite being hurt. She had voiced out her frustration and unfair treatment but it continued. Netizens are calling Abhishek out saying he is getting his Karma back. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande becomes the captain of the house; netizens say 'Kaamchor got captaincy'

Check out the reactions here:

No single drop of sympathy for him what he did with our khanzaadi #KhanZaadi — Sajeda Sultana (@Sultana14Sajeda) January 3, 2024

Hey Lalli Kuch yaad aaya <ahref="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KhanZaadi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KhanZaadi k sath kya Kiya tha?? Lalli is suffering from short term memory lost? JANTA WITH KHANZAADI#KhanZaadi #KhanZaadi? pic.twitter.com/bnotecuSjR — Butterfly ? (@PriyankAddictd) January 4, 2024

#BiggBoss17 me sab log STAY STRONG ABHISHEK, keh rhe h... Year esa kya ATYAchaar hua inpar....

Isse jyada provoke isne...#KhanZaadi ko kiya h.. it's KARMA !!!! Guys — Biggest Poll khol ( Reality Check) (@BiggestPollKhol) January 4, 2024

#BiggBoss17 sirf agenda chal raha hai. Idk where was these celebs when abhifake used KZ's mental health just for the sake of game .

Where are these people when chomu was slutshaming isha .#khanzaadi #IshaMalviya https://t.co/XrBnbrG7qy — RUBIQUEEN (@RUBINA1497711) January 4, 2024

Karma is a bitch. The way Abhishek poked her, exposed her health badly Now he is getting the same. He is the only reason why makers, host, and HMs against her. #KhanZaadi He is clear reason of her eviction #bb17 #AbhishekhKumar — meghna bhardwaj (@juya56130) January 4, 2024

ChomuShake AbhiFAKE is getting his Karma and nothing else! Best Karma will be when he gets evicted before finale! He insulted three strong women repeatedly #AnkitaLokhande #IshaMalviya #KhanZaadi #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/pyKJe6EACf — Ra??an (@IRayyanAhmed) January 4, 2024

What to say???? #KhanZaadi is herself supporting #AbhishekKumar! But for my sanity I would say - dont shield yourself behind mental health issue and attack and bully others. YOU DONT HAV EANY RIGHT TO DEMEAN ANYONE ABHISHEK KUMAR. GET LOST!#BiggBoss17 #BB17 https://t.co/lE3lN4LlK2 — BiggBossBuzz (@BiggBossBuzz17) January 3, 2024

Watch this Abhishek, Samarth fight video here:

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya to backtrack after poking Abhishek; calls out Samarth as 'Poking ke Shahenshah'

Now, after poking Abhishek to no end, Isha seems to have taken a turn. She has called out Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek. In a new Bigg Boss 17 promo, we saw Samarth talking about being poked by Abhishek. Isha calls him out saying that he has been poking him for days and made him cry as well. Samarth is shocked but retaliates saying that she can go and sit with him if she is feeling so bad about it.