Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is shining on the show and how. Her fans are loving her sass and drama every bit. In the latest episode, the viewers see how Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been continuously bitching about Ankita after their fight, where the Manikarnika actress made it clear to Aishwarya that she doesn't like her tone towards her and finds her insecure. Ankita and Aishwarya indulged in an argument where the former herself took the first step to bury the hatchet and mentioned how she deliberately likes to keep herself at a distance from Ash as they both have the same temperament and she doesn't want to have a fight with her as they have shared a good bond over the past few years.

not once #AnkitaLokhande is seen talking anything bad abt Neil-Aishwarya.. n look at the obsessive insecure couple making conspiracy theories n bitching abt her n Vicky; WHEN THEY R CALLED BY BB FOR A FREAKING DATE ??#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/bsEDmbldbR — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 18, 2023

After the fight Neil and Aishwarya have been seen talking bad about Ankita and Vicky infront of Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Viewers of the show are highly upset with this sudden change in behaviour. Later both Neil and Aishwarya were seen talking with each other and are being slammed over their obsession with Ankita and are mentioning how the actress was right they are insecure of her.