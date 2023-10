Bigg Boss 17 saw the nomination special this week. Sana Raees Khan is one of the contestants who is nominated. She nominated Jigna Vohra and Vicky Jain. We know that Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain were friends at the start. She had even said that she has formed an organic bond with him. Today, she told Vicky Jain that he has studied Bigg Boss in great detail before coming on the show. She also said that she had come to Bigg Boss 17 because of her own identity. She said Vicky Jain was manipulative and said he even behaves badly with his own wife. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Ankita Lokhande speaks about her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput; old video of him proposing to her goes viral

Ankita Lokhande tried to defend her husband. She told Sana Raees Khan not to drag her in their fight. Ankita Lokhande said they had come as a couple and she could not comment on that. Netizens have loved how Sana Raees Khan defends herself on the show. They have praised her for exposing Vicky Jain, and his conduct towards Ankita Lokhande. This is the first time, someone has called out Vicky Jain in this manner. This is how netizens reacted on the same...

Aawaj bhale hu irritating ho but point to point bolti hai #SanaRaeesKhan #BB17 #BigBoss17 — Anshika Rathour (@AgraKiAnshika) October 31, 2023

Mazaa aa gaya aaj #BiggBoss17 dekh ke ! this is what we want from #BiggBoss not the fake love triangle !! #SanaRaeesKhan #AishwaryaSharma go girls!! — Sakshi (@Sakshi00632700) October 31, 2023

Agar #VickyJain ko koi hila sakta hai wo #SanaRaeesKhan @ColorsTV

Makers ne bahut try kar liya Munawar bhi nahin tik paaya till now #BB17 — Teena Singh (@SmilingTeena) October 31, 2023

#SanaRaeesKhan

Every year one Postive looking TV actor enters bigg Boss and suddenly turns and seems so negative like #AnkitaLokhande is seen today?what is this childish behaviour also telling Vicky not to talk to Neil and aish and then going and acting sweet lol what the hell — Garima Thirani (@LoveForManara) October 31, 2023

You chup reh bajaru orat Chiii Shame On #AnkitaLokhande ye buddhan krat to #SanaRaeesKhan Ki Piche hi pad gayi my god wth Keep Rocking Sana I Hope She Stays Long @ColorsTV And show Ankita Budhhan Her Okat How egoistic she is because Vicky is sanas friend that's Ankita — TV__TALK (@TVTALK58137833) October 31, 2023

Everyone is threatened of #sanaraeeskhan as she is dropping truth bombs and that is destroying their plans??? #biggboss17 — Mohammad Haris Khan (@Mohamma81833960) October 31, 2023

Sana literally bajood Vicky bhaiya left right center. ? She said : you don't just manipulate others but you even manipulate your wife. ?#SanaRaeesKhan #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss_Tak #MunawarFaruqui? pic.twitter.com/68hciH6oat — Big Boss 17 Guru (@MMGamerMali1) October 31, 2023

I'm going to vote #SanaRaeesKhan SHE'S ON FIRE TODAY ??? especially when she said "Vicky manipulates his own wife" and "She's here because of her own identity and Vicky is not" kya bajaya isne toh??? maza aagaya Bhai? #BIGGBOSS17 #AnkitaLokhandeJain #VickyJian pic.twitter.com/ToAl1MhjSt — Everydaytrendy (@REETKAUR2004) October 31, 2023

Ankita is on Top in my favourite list of #BB17

But calling Sana undeserving is uncalled for …

How Vicky Jain is deserving then …

Bandi has handled so many high profile criminal cases

And some v scary also She is surely something #SanaRaeesKhan — Teena Singh (@SmilingTeena) October 31, 2023

Fans want Sana Raees Khan to stay inside the house. They feel she is the one who can give a fight to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She was upset after she was called as undeserving.