Bigg Boss 17, the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is just a few days away from its grand finale. The top 5 contestants competing for the trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty. While there's a constant buzz that Munawar, Abhishek, and Ankita are the top contenders to lift the trophy, we list out four reasons why we feel that it's Mannara Chopra who truly deserves to win this season.

Top 4 reasons why Mannara Chopra deserves to win Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, The most vulnerable contestant

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, The most vulnerable contestant

Mannara Chopra is, hands down, the most vulnerable contestant of Bigg Boss 17. There are moments where she has become extremely weak in the game and has accepted being confused and a mess. She never hides her emotions and is always expressive about what she truly feels. Unlike other contestants, Mannara doesn't shy away from crying her heart out on camera. At the same time, she has surprised viewers with the way she has bounced back in the game after every setback.

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, The Lone Warrior

Mannara Chopra has often been accused of reaching the finale by being in the shadow of Munawar Faruqui. While there's no denying that Munawar has indeed helped Mannara to better her game, one cannot forget that post Ayesha Khan's entry, she was left all alone. As Munawar created distance from Mannara, the Zid actress found it extremely difficult to survive in the house. However, she didn't lose hope and continued hustling. She made mistakes, even made the wrong alliance, but not for once did she stop playing.

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, No fake love angle for game

While most of the contestants in Bigg Boss 17 house used their love affairs and marriage to stay in the game, Mannara never created a fake love angle just to be in the game, even though she could have easily done so with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. In fact, when housemates and host Salman Khan pushed her to accept feelings towards Munawar, she chose to keep mum or not respond at all. Mannara knew that people outside were shipping her and Munawar, still, the actress chose to play the game in a dignified way without being a part of any fake love angle.

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Backstabbed by friends

There's no denial that Mannara hasn't talked behind her friend's back. Of course, she has hurt her friends many times. However, she has always stood for her friends whenever they needed her the most. Munawar created a distance from Mannara post Ayesha Khan's entry; however, after Ayesha revealed details about Munawar's past, it was Mannara who motivated Munawar to be strong and play the game. She also forgave Isha Malviya who time and again questioned her equation with Munawar. Anurag Dobhal frequently stated how Mannara is selfish, however, on his eviction, the only contestant he cried for was Mannara Chopra, realizing how he has misunderstood her.

Mannara has definitely lived the Bigg Boss 17 journey the way a contestant should have. She has certainly made a special place in the hearts of Bigg Boss fans. In all means, Mannara Chopra deserves winning the trophy of Bigg Boss 17.