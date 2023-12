Bigg Boss 17 is going great and people are loving the show's contestants. The TRPs have been quite decent and social media is filled with talks about the contestants. Currently, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are in the house. Recently, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan got eliminated from the show. The show is in its eleventh week and the game has become more intense. Hence, the makers have decided to make it more interesting with the entry of another wild card contestant. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui clarifies why he is bonding with Ayesha Khan after expose; netizens cannot digest the fake love angle

New wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17?

Recently, we saw Ayesha Khan entered as a wild card contestant to expose Munawar Faruqui. She accused him of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha's entry created a havoc in Munawar's life. Now, the makers have reportedly planned another wild card entry in the show.

Manisha Rani to enter Bigg Boss 17 as wild card contestant?

Yes, as per reports in TellyChakkar, Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist, Manisha Rani is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as the wild card contestant. Earlier, it was being said that she will be entering Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild card contestant but now her chances of doing Bigg Boss 17 are more.

Earlier, during the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and said that she would love to do Bigg Boss 17 if she is given a chance. Well, we hope she finally gets the chance to enter the show and entertain the audience again.

Talking about the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya has become the second captain of the house. Munawar was the captain last week.