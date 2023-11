Bigg Boss 17 is turning into one successful season as the contestants are trending and how on social media. All that netizens are talking about is what is happening inside the Bigg Boss house. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship has been a talking point. They share a really good bond and are always there to support each other. However, of late, Mannara Chopra has been fighting and taunting everyone. She had a tiff with Munawar Faruqui too after the nominations task and made him apologise to her in front of everyone. Now her antics are going to be the hot topic of discussion over the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. But before that, Munawar will school her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain humiliates Ankita Lokhande infront of the inmates; netizens call him the most toxic husband ever

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Aishwarya Sharma for her 'toxic behaviour' with Neil Bhatt; savagely deals with Mannara Chopra

A video of Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's discussion is up on social media. Mannara is complaining that she wants to go home and does not want to spend her Diwali in Bigg Boss 17 house. She is cribbing about housemates having a problem with her and that she cannot win against anyone in the house. Munawar Faruqui then schools her saying that she keeps taunting people and adds extra words unnecessarily. He says not everyone is not her friend and not everyone will take it well. He also questions her whether she was living in a bubble before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house. Mannara states that she did not go out much to which Munawar questions that she steps out for work, so she knows the world. Mannara Chopra is in tears. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 'Pel diya' to 'frustrated wife' Ankita Lokhande's expose of Mannara Chopra gets mixed reaction

Trending Now

Check out Bigg Boss 17 video below:

#MannaraChopra really said that she has 2 crores but “dene ka man nahi”. Manna is so lucky to have someone Kirk #MunawarFaruqui who always always is there for her! Anyway the old mannara is back it felt like! #BiggBoss17• #BB17

pic.twitter.com/ty30CMRC4g — adya (@d_addy_a) November 10, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Meanwhile in today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is going to take Mannara Chopra's class. In the promo, he starts with saying that there is a weather forecast that there is going to be flood in the house, hinting that she is going to cry again. He then asks her to start with her line up complains.

Check out a Bigg Boss 17 video below:

Salman Khan won't even spare Aishwarya Sharma. He will question her behaviour towards Neil Bhatt and say that their relationship is going to turn toxic if she does not respect him.