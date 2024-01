Bigg Boss 17 has almost reached its final leg. The show now only has seven contestants left. Post Samarth Jurel's elimination, the eight contestants eyeing the trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan. Before the finale, everyone wants to know who will make it to the top five and top three of Bigg Boss 17. Going by the social media buzz, many have hopes on Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande making it to the top. However, astrologer Prem Jyotish have different names for top three contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain threatens Ankita Lokhande to expose her in their latest fight [Watch]

Who will be the top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss 17?

In an interview with Telly Chaska, Prem Jyotish stated that he sees married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain making it to the top three. The third name is not of Munawar Faruqui but of Abhishek Kumar. When asked who has the chances of winning the trophy, he said that either Ankita Lokhande or Abhishek Kumar can become the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Amidst Vicky Jain's mom targeting Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister extends support to her

All about Abhishek Kumar's journey in Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar has a very eventful journey in Bigg Boss 17. He is termed as the angry-young-man of the house. He has fought with almost everyone. He even slapped Samarth Jurel for which he got eliminated from the show. He could not take the constant poking and in anger, slapped Samarth. Abhishek was then brought back inside the house over the Weekend Ka Vaar after Salman Khan reprimanded Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya.

All about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's journey in Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's journey in Bigg Boss 17 has witnessed many challenges. The real-life husband and wife have been constantly fighting inside the house. When Vicky Jain's mother entered the house, she made some shocking statements that went viral. On social media, netizens are divided into two teams. Many are siding with Ankita Lokhande and calling out Vicky Jain for his rude behaviour toward his wife. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande is being termed as insecure and jealous. Now only time will tell who becomes the actually winner of Bigg Boss 17.