Bigg Boss 17 is talk of the town where each contestant is trying hard to hit the right eyeballs with their respective game. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17’s Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan announced that Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui are the mastermind of Bigg Boss house and how they are manipulating fellow contestant’s game. While many may agree with Salman Khan’s prediction, we beg to differ. Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui may be the smartest and strongest contestant, but they are not the mastermind of this season. So, then who is the real ring master of Bigg Boss 17? Well, it’s none other than Udaariyan fame actor Abhishek Kumar. How? Let’s find out.

Fights with fellow contestants to be in limelight

Before entering the show, Abhishek Kumar in his interviews mentioned that he will not shy away from indulging in fights as that’s a great way to grab attention. Must say, he certainly is living up to his word. Those who diligently follow Bigg Boss 17 know that in the initial episodes all Abhishek used to do was fight and yell aggressively with his fellow contestants. He knew that to make sure he shines amongst big names like Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt he needed to do something which will put him directly in the spotlight. Hate him or love him, the actor did manage to grab attention for all the right and wrong reasons. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals how Sushant Singh Rajput prepared for his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Digging his past relationship with Isha Malviya

Love angles have always worked in Bigg Boss. Abhishek knew that if he rightly cashed in on his past relationship with Ishal Malviya, he is bound to be part of everyone’s discussion and he did the same. Very cleverly he accepted that he regretted his aggressive behaviour while he was dating Isha and how if given a chance, he would rectify all his wrong doings. Irony was such that netizens never bashed Abhishek for being a bad partner instead social media was filled with sympathy for Abhishek’s never-ending love for Isha Malviya.

Being Isha and Samarth’s Love guru

When Samarth Jurel, Isha’s current boyfriend entered as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss17, Abhishek lost all his calm and was behaving as if his whole world came crashing down. However eventually Abhishek’s personality took a complete 360 degree turn and from being an unreasonable EX, he turned into this large-hearted person who started mending things between Isha and Samarth. He knew viewers would eventually get bored of his obsession with Isha and hence he changed. As a viewer it was hard to digest that someone who pretended to be violently in love surprisingly became a much calmer person when he saw his ex with his current partner. Surprising, isn’t it?

Using Khanzaadi for his own benefits

Let’s burst bubble of those who thinks that Khanzaadi used Abhishek. It was Abhishek who accepted in front of Vicky Jain that he used to spend time with Khanzaadi so that he can divert his mind from Isha. Both Abhishek and Khanzaadi were actively involved with each other but during a task the way Abhishek put the entire blame on Khanzaadi on how she used her made our jaw drop. Now that he has sensed that Khanzaadi is emerging as one of the strongest contenders of this season as she is usually the most discussed contestant on Weekend ka Vaar, Abhishek very cleverly understood the assignment and started mending ways with Khanzaadi.

Not messing with strong contestants

Although we have seen Abhishek messing with almost everyone in the house he has never dared to mess with Vicky Jaina and Munawar Faruqui. He knows that both are strong headed and like him knows the yin and yang of the game. In fact, there was an episode where Samarth explained Abhishek how Vicky is using him for game, but Abhishek chooses to ignore Samarth’s word as he knew that messing with Vicky can go against him.

All we can say is Abhishek is no mastermind like Vikas Jain or Siddharth Shukla, but he surely understands the game better than most of the contestants and hence we rightly believe that at the moment., Abhishek Kumar is indeed the real mastermind of Bigg Boss 17.