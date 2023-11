Bigg Boss 17 is in the news and the TRPs of the show have been super amazing. The contestants are doing great and are entertaining the audience well. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mahashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal had entered the show. Navid Sole, Manasvi, Jigna and Soniya have been eliminated until now. Recently, it was being said that Bigg Boss makers are planning to bring in new wild card contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya fight over bathroom cleaning; Pavitra Rishta actress says ‘She isn’t a professional cleaner’

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. And Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was one of them. But later, it was revealed that he had entered the show only as a guest. Orhan aka Orry had entered during the weekend and is now out of the show. He had lots of fun in the house and the housemates even organised a party for him. Post his exit, he spoke about whom he loved. Also Read - Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana breakup? Duo sparks rumours after the former goes missing from GF's birthday party

Orry calls Khanzaadi a dementor from Harry Potter

Speaking to Etimes, he gave his take on the contestants. He called Abhishek the sweetest and the cutest. He also said that Isha has many secrets. Orry called Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan a pretty dementor from Harry Potter. He later said that he loves Ankita Lokhande and she was the first and last person who hugged him in the house. He also said that she made chai for him and since they all have limited milk, she gave her share for him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar admits to using KhanZaadi to make Isha Malviya jealous; fans want Salman Khan to apologize

Trending Now

Orry loves Ankita Lokhande

He added that she did everything even after knowing she will get nothing in return. He said that Ankita did not know that he had a suitcase full of bottled water and noodles and blankets that he was allowed to take inside. But Ankita was just being welcoming.

He further added that he wants to do Khatron Ke Khiladi as it is his dream to be pushed from a building or being thrown in a bowl full of snakes. He also expressed his wish to work with Rohit Shetty. This is a big story in TV news.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Wild card contestants?

Talking about the wild cards, as per reports, Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Jahanara Alam, Adhyayan Suman have been approached to be the wild card contestants.