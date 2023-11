Bigg Boss 17 is all set to welcome some new wildcards. The viewers feel that some contestants are not doing enough on the show. The only truly active ones are Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, KhanZaadi and Tehelka Bhai. While the names of some new wild cards are out, the latest one should shock one and all. It is none other than Orry. If you follow Indian entertainment news, you will know who is Orry whose full name is Orhan Awatramani. The report is that Orry will be coming tomorrow on the sets of Bigg Boss 17 to shoot with Salman Khan. Also Read - Orry is India's Kim Kardashian? Netizens draw parallels after his viral interview [Check Reactions]

Orry to make an entry on Bigg Boss 17

It is being said that Orry aka Orhan Awatramani will make an entry on the show. It is unclear if he is going in as a guest or will he stay inside for a few days. Salman Khan will be welcoming him on the grand stage of Bigg Boss 17. We had heard that names like Tassnim Nerurkar, Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Flora Saini, Shilpa Sethi and Jahanara Alam are being considered as wild cards. However, the name of Orry has come as a surprise to all.

Netizens react with shock to Orry's entry in BB17

Breaking #BiggBoss17 #OrhanAwatramani, who is known as ‘Orry’ is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17. #Etimes pic.twitter.com/9R5TotWiJW — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 22, 2023

Navid gaya yeh aaya ? — Amaan  (@gymboyamaan) November 22, 2023

Liver going to BB to live. — Sophie✨ (@Sophy1910) November 22, 2023

Liver ??? Koi acha wildcard nhi Mila kya? — BhataktA Aatma (@BhataktiAatma99) November 22, 2023

Knew one day he will come but not this season. — Pamela ( EA) (@Pamela55367219) November 22, 2023

Orry has been trending on social media after his interview. He called himself a liver on the same. The young man spoke about being the BFF of every Gen Z celeb of India. Take a look at the reactions...