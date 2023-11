It's still a full house! Rarely any contestant has been evicted from the show. Only three contestants - Soniya Bansal, Manasvi Mamgai and Navid Sole have been eliminated from the show so far. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar revealed that Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is going to enter the house as a wildcard contestant. The video has Orry engaging in a fun conversation with host Salman Khan who even jokes about the bag that he has carried for his stay in the show. Netizens are quite excited to see Orry inside the house. But is he really going inside Bigg Boss 17 house? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Janhvi Kapoor and alleged beau Shikhar Pahariya have FUNNIEST reaction to Orry entering as wildcard

Bigg Boss 17: Orry to not enter as wildcard contestant?

As per a latest post on social media by Bigg Boss 24X7, it seems that Orry's entry into Bigg Boss 17 has been cancelled. After the conversation with Salman Khan on stage, Orry reportedly went back home and did not enter the controversial house. As the promo video went viral on social media, Orry also shared some pictures on social media revealing about his meet with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 17. As he appeared on the sets, he was wearing a t-shirt that said 'I am a liver'. Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and many more commented on the post adding to the excitement of Orry's entry into Bigg Boss 17 house. But it seems that Orry is actually not entering the show as a wildcard contestant. There's no confirmation on anything as yet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Elimination: Jigna Vora gets evicted from Salman Khan's show? Check details

What will happen in today's Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Talking about today's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan of Bigg Boss 17, we shall see host talking a class of Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain. He will call both of them as masterminds and slam them for using the other contestants as puppets. We will also see Salman Khan pulling Vicky Jain's leg and even exposing him in front of Ankita Lokhande by touching on the topic of his hand holding with Sana Raees Khan. We shall also see Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra getting into a massive argument and their friendship going for a toss.