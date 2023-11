Bigg Boss 17: The Internet sensation Orry made his entry into Salman Khan’s show as a special guest. And the way he is treated in the house is no less than like a king. Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, got a grand welcome from Bigg Boss, and going by the new promo, we can see that Bigg Boss has announced the party for Orry and given the task to every housemate to impress the boy of the house. In the promo, you can see how every housemate from Dil, Dimaag, and Dum Ghar is trying to impress Orry by hosting a party for him, and in the end, he will announce who's party impressed him more. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets bashed by Vicky Jain’s mom; Orry brings entertainment into the house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Orry was seen enjoying the party of Khanzaadi as he sees him running away from Tehleka's party as he makes him some antic dance, which makes him a tad bit uncomfortable. And this leads to an argument between Anurag and Tehelka, where Anurag is seen telling him that he left the party because he got irritated. Vicky Jain tries to calm them down and explains to Tehelka that he is an English Aadmi and he will not like such parties. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's wildcard entry into Salman Khan's show gets cancelled?

What does #orry do?? Find the hilarious answer in the video ..aj sabko pata lag jayega #SalmanaKhan ???? pic.twitter.com/jAMbulFSr0 — bigboss17_news (@UmangGupta16998) November 25, 2023

literally this line ?

Suraj ke saath uthata h aur Chand ke sath sota h " ?#Orry is fun bhaishab ?#BiggBoss17 #Abhisha pic.twitter.com/pWFJj4GIQb — Arya? (@heyarya23) November 24, 2023

Fun segments of Orry and Salman. ?❤️ The way they both started snatching phone ? >>

And also the iconic pose for selfie was not maintained by Orry. ?#Orry #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/xRhLPvEnBx — ???? ? (@lomlrubi) November 25, 2023

Orry is indeed an entertaining personality, and the Bigg Boss 17 house has turned into a party house where everyone is seen living with the liver.