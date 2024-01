Bigg Boss 17 witnessed a shocking elimination. Abhishek Kumar, known for his temper, got evicted from the show. It was Ankita Lokhande who decided to eliminate Abhishek Kumar as he slapped Samarth Jurel amidst an argument. Ankita Lokhande is the captain of the house and she was given the power to decide Abhishek Kumar's fate. He was asked to leave and the viewers got furious. A lot of stars reacted to Abhishek Kumar's ouster and took his side calling it unfair. Now, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who had appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 17, has reacted to Abhishek Kumar's exit. Also Read - Orry hits back at Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in a snide manner; unimpressed netizens predict his downfall

Orry reacts to Abhishek Kumar's ouster from Bigg Boss 17

Taking to his social media account, Orry wrote that his heart broke knowing that Abhishek Kumar is no more a part of the game. He also mentioned that he was rooting for him. But Orry managed to find a positive outcome of the same. He wrote that with Abhishek Kumar being out in the real world, he now has more friends to chill with. He wrote, "My heart just broke. I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you. (But on the positive side more friends for me in the real world hehehhe glass is always half full hehhehhe)." Well, Orry is known to be best friends in the industry with almost everyone. Guess when inside Bigg Boss 17 house, he made great friends with Abhishek Kumar. Orry's stay in Bigg Boss 17 house was quite an entertaining one as he had a blast with the contestants. Guess he managed to strike a close bond with Abhishek Kumar. Also Read - Orry and Palak Tiwari spat a hue and cry over nothing? Source spills the beans on alleged reason

orry pls you don’t know this man? pic.twitter.com/2BWqaep84z — ??? (@hobohours) January 5, 2024

Apart from Orry, other stars like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and many more reacted to Abhishek Kumar's exit from Bigg Boss 17. Kishwer Merchant stated that it was also makers' fault as Samarth Jurel wasn't stopped and questioned about poking over the last Weekend Ka Vaar.

#AnkitaLokahnde ne saara kaam @Abhishekkuma08 se karwaya .. and yet she eliminated him .. aur ye bolti hai Main dil se khelti hoon ? she should have said #chintu ko ek aur chaanta maarna chahiye — Aishwarya Sharma (@AishSharma812) January 5, 2024

I also feel it's the makers fault , last Saturday Isha and Samarth were not spoken to about the poking at all , so they did it even more thinking it's all Abhishek's fault all the time anyway .. plus all contestants dislike him so they had the upper hand even there !! — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 6, 2024

Here's a video of Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's slap incident

It is now being reported that Abhishek Kumar will make a re-entry in the house. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will bash Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek Kumar to a degree where he reacts the way he did.