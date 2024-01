Munawar Faruqui's decision to come on Bigg Boss 17 has now been a topic of discussion. His personal life has been laid bare on national television and he wasn't given a chance to share his side of the story. Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 to expose Munawar. She revealed he was two-timing her with Nazila Sitaishi and was also involved with other women. Munawar apologized to Ayesha and started being a friend with her. He also admitted that whatever he did was wrong. Yet, he has been getting flak. Even contestants have been slamming him for the same.

Pavita Punia slams Bigg Boss for character assassinating Munawar Faruqui

Pavitra Punia took to her social media handle and uploaded a story slamming Bigg Boss 17 makers. She called them out for crossing limits. She asked them to stop getting exes on the show. Pavitra asked them to have some class of selection and stop spoiling the images of the contestants for the sake of content. She shared the Instagram story on her Twitter account as well. And asked the makers to have some decency and stop character assassination of Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui was in a relationship with Ayesha Khan only for physical pleasures? Model breaks down in front of Ankita Lokhande [Watch Video]

Pavitra says that even if Ayesha Khan has said something personal, they can edit it out and not air it on TV for everyone to watch. She added that Munawar has a kid and shamed the makers for the same. Have a look at Pavitra Punia's tweet on X (formerly Twitter) here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mitali Handa reveals how cousin Priyanka Chopra is supporting Mannara Chopra in the show

Have some decency and not character assassin #MunawaraFaruqui @munawar0018 everybody here belong to a family.Even if madam #AyeshaKhan said something personal,you guys should have avoid displaying it on national television.#shamebb

Oh by the way he has a child. Stay strong M pic.twitter.com/9enifLiagM — Pavitra punia (@PuniaPavitra) January 12, 2024

Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan made some shocking revelations in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. Munawar revealed that Nazila was blackmailing him and wanted him to send his kid away to a boarding school. He claimed that she also threatened to ruin his image if he broke up with her. Ayesha Khan, on the other hand, claimed that he began a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi even though he was not exactly separated from his ex-wife.

In tonight's episode, Munawar's sister will enter the show. It is said that Karan Johar is going to slam Ayesha Khan again during weekend ka vaar for revealing things about Munawar Faruqui and his life.