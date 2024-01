Bigg Boss 17 has reached its finale and the top 5 finalists include Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty who are fighting hard for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy and the prize money. The top 5 finalists have a large fan base across the globe and their friends and families are pouring in support on social media. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain roots for Ankita Lokhande as he talks about the resilience of their relationship

Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty in an interview with TimesofIndia extended his support to his favourite contestant of Bigg Boss 17. He said that if there is one person in Big Boss' house who deserves to win right now, it is Ankita Lokhande. Yes, you read that right! He even clarified that he is not saying this because he is partial towards his friend but also because she truly did shine in the show.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's dance performance on Bigg Boss 17 finale

Mahesh added that it takes a lot of guts to let the world judge their relationship so openly. He said that Ankita kept it real & never faked anything as she was what she really is... all hearts only! Mahesh and Ankita were of Pavitra Rishta and shared a deep bond even post the show. Who do you think will win the trophy of Bigg Boss 17?