Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 was highly volatile but one-sided. It was Ankita Lokhande exposing Mannara Chopra and her game in front of the housemates. It all started with Mannara talking to Isha Malviya. But Ankita intervened and asked Isha to not trust Mannara at all as she would bond with one person and then backbite and then bond with another one and do the same with them. Mannara remained chill throughout the ordeal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Vs Mannara Chopra and more nastiest cat fights in the house

Ankita Lokhande exposes Mannara Chopra; Khanzaadi joins

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Ankita Lokhande shares that Mannara is very insecure and flipper. Ankita also told Khanzaadi that she called her characterless. When Khanzaadi confronts her, Mannara turns clueless. She said she doesn't know what Ankita is talking about. Mannara coolly reacts to Ankita's statements but Ankit goes all out and reveals the context saying that Mannara was talking about Khanzaadi touching and hugging Abhishek Kumar. Mannara had no response to Ankita's onslaught. She sat there looking dumb. Ankita even called her and her game dumb. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 to have double eliminations this week? Samarth Jurel, Navid Sole or Neil Bhatt; who will get evicted?

Khanzaadi lost her cool on Mannara and called her a jealous person. She shamed her saying that she never brought out her character in their fights. Khanzaadi then exposed Mannara's game saying that she would be nice till nominations and that whoever nominated her was the worst person thereafter. Rinku agreed with Khanzaadi's statements. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra believes Ankita Lokhande will be in the top three; Aishwarya Sharma agrees

Trending Now

Netizens react to Ankita's outburst against Mannara

Netizens are having a mixed response to the same. They are of the opinion that Ankita in her stance was right. However, her actions, her reaction and even the timing of the reaction were wrong. They feel Ankita should have brought out the matter when that happened. Further, some netizens believe Ankita looked like a clown for bringing the matter up when Vicky was focussing on Sana Raees Khan's expose. She even had a little fight with Vicky after Mannara's expose. But many agreed with Ankita's outburst and felt she blasted Mannara and her elitist attitude towards others. Have a look at their reactions here:

Wah wah #AnkitaIsTheBoss this is Ankita’s Show maza aa gya what a personality sab kesay chup kr k soun rhy hain…. Jo #AnkitaLokhanda ny bola koi face to face #Mannara ko nhi tha Bol rha sab backbiting hi kr rhy thy but our #BossLady Kia krti ho yaaar maza a gya ?? — ♥ ŋäʑıą ♥ (@Nazia_NK143) November 10, 2023

jo reality check mai salman se expect kar rahi thi for mannara woh ankita ne hi de diya. literally saari muh ki baat cheen li ladki ne ?? — ???? | in my adbhut era (@lazing_around) November 10, 2023

Oh it was soul satisfying to watch girls bajaoeing mannara ? they ripped her with harsh truth. Bang on Ankita ? Bas Munna dur rahe chudail mannara se?#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #MunawarFaruqui? — ♫ ♪ ♫ ~ƙαʅυʂԋιƙυƙυƚσ~ ♫ ♪ ♫ (@Afreen_Ki_Naaz) November 10, 2023

In this matter #Ankita absolutely...

Is Fake Mannara ka asli face laana vhot jruri haii...#MunawarFaruqui Bhai aap bhi kchh bol do yrr... — Samroz Malik (@SamrozMalik) November 10, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande blasts #MannaraChopra: n sadly I agree tht Manna needs to work on whatever anki has said in these clips ??#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/uRdVcCrLeT — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 10, 2023

mannara was calm throughout unlike ankita who felt pride in attacking mannara with 3-4 other housemates. #BB17 #biggboss17 — Pari ?? (@Pariiii08088238) November 10, 2023

i loved the way ankita gave a reality check to mannara #BB17 — ∆ (@inmydelusionera) November 10, 2023

I think you're watching another biggboss?

Ankita just exposed her ! Back b¡Tcher mannara . — Aliya (@AliyaMalik45) November 10, 2023

Ankita ka to khud ka khul gaya game me.. Munawar knows who is how.. Isliye he said to mannara ki dolog farfara rahe hain nd tum chill baithi ho — ARROGANT Radhika (@SuchitraBaner13) November 10, 2023

But Ankita out of blue kyu phati? Cause Munawar usko bhao nahi de raha? Ya phir cause she is nominated and kuch fake angel nikalna tha taki public ko lage wo better hai Mannara se? Dude Ankita! Get a life! — Sam (@Sammam2231) November 10, 2023

Lol bichare ankita ke frustrated fans ??? mannara owned ankita ? — Mehraj Mr7 (@MehrajMr7) November 10, 2023

Ankita Sana se insecure hai Vicky ki wajah se wo samjh aa raha hai par Mannara ko le k itni insecurity... Samjh me nahi aa raha... Munna bhi chahiye tumko ??#MunAra — Direct Dil Se (@arjumand_kazmi) November 10, 2023

bhai ankita apne haat,pair,kaleja,phephda sab dhoke mannara ke piche kyun padh gayi lol.she has lost it. bb ankita ko therapy room main bulao.??#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #MannaraChopra #AnkitaLokhande — T A M M U? (@itstammu__) November 10, 2023

Toh Ankita KO actually pblm huyi ki mannara munawar ke piche kyun bhaagi yeh bolne ki "r u okay.. after the task.. Madam KO munawar Ka Saath chahiye actually.#MannaraChopra — Sumaiya。⁠♡ (@DurrrRahoo) November 10, 2023

First it was Ankita and then khanzaadi totally destroyed Mannara ? everyone in the house knows Mannara is the most insecure and jealous girl.#BIGGBOSS17 #MannaraChopra #MunawarFaruqui #AnkitaLokhande #KhanZaadi — yourweirdcrush X (@Yourweirdcrush1) November 10, 2023

Ankita ne kya pela uss irritating and insecure Mannara ko... Bang on !! All correct points.

But as usual the biased #BiggBoss and Salman will bash Ankita on this on WKV and not the one who should be bashed..#BiggBoss17 — $r! ✨ (@spicysaucy_me) November 10, 2023

Ankita is on fire today how she blasts on Mannara well done ?#AnkitaLokhande #MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 — Sanjana♡ (@kapslove28) November 10, 2023

I personally think Ankita is taking out her husband wife anger on #MannaraChopra otherwise I really do not see any other reason for her to attack Mannara for no reason at all. #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/7Drurbr5p5 — The Bigg Boss Fan (@TheBiggBossFan) November 10, 2023

Ankita ne apni dhajjiyan khud udwa li.... Ab Mannara ko appreciation milna chahiye not bashing... #MunAra — Direct Dil Se (@arjumand_kazmi) November 10, 2023

aur us sa funny jab mannara na ankita ko bola 1 hazar ki shart laga lo maine apko cunning nahi bola what a joke ? #AnkitaLokhande #AnkitaIsTheBoss https://t.co/XGNDNxBLuo — Huda Mumtaz (@HudaMumtaz42) November 10, 2023

Rider be like " mannara ko inhone pail diya..khatam!! "

.

He's righttt though...!! ???

Kya dhoya hai aaj Ankita ne..Barbie Handa ka parda phaasss.

.#BiggBoss17 — SAFFAR ??? (@saffarnaama) November 10, 2023

So Ankita consoling #MannaraChopra that day was FAKE. She went at Mannara's weak point to get ammunition to use against her & she successfully did today. When we're emotional we blabber things we DON'T MEAN. Ankita knowing this pretended to care and used her. #BB17 #BiggBoss17 — Mira ⭐️ Unbiased Bigg Boss Reviews (@MiraKumar16) November 10, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande Is insecure of #MunAra 's friendship . Trying to pit everyone against #MannaraChopra . But she doesn't know that she is looking like a frustrated villain ?? https://t.co/OnQmhNRrBo — Shine (@ma_belle_2003) November 10, 2023

Kuch bhi @ShudhManoranjan #AnkitaLokhanda Just was frustrated and wanted fight from beginning of the day but #MannaraChopra? don’t wanted it Ankita is just dominating not okay and pati ke saath khelna bas Ankita exposed herself ???? https://t.co/geXkHi5x2V — swaraj19 (@realswaraj1) November 10, 2023

Munawar Faruqui, who has been good friends with Mannara Chopra on the show, gave her a piece of his mind. Mannara yet again had a breakdown and said that everyone was targeting her. Mannara also wonders while chatting with Anurag whether people were handpicked and brought inside the house to corner her.