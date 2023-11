Bigg Boss 17 is all that netizens are discussing about. All the contestants have already become quite popular among the masses. This season is different as two married couples have entered the show. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande are a part of the dil house. Apart from them, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and many others are a part of the show. In the beginning, Munawar Faruqui appeared to be one of the strongest contestants of the show. But is he still? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma scream at each other as latter's fight with Abhishek Kumar gets intense [Watch]

Bigg Boss 17 poll: Is Munawar Faruqui losing his game?

Over the past few days, the married couples have been hogging a lot screen time and ruling entertainment news. The fights between them are the highlights. Aishwarya Sharma is not just fighting with the competitor couple, she is even at war with husband Neil Bhatt most of the times. The differences between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are also being discussed a lot. In all of this, Munawar Faruqui's game seems to be fading. He is friends with a lot of people in the house and he tries to be in good books of all. He started the game with much enthusiasm and was also called the mastermind of the house. But in the high voltage drama of the married couples, has Munawar Faruqui's game taken a back seat? As per the most popular list of Bigg Boss 17 contestants shared by Ormax Media, Munawar is at the top, however, the other four are Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. He needs to pull up his socks to be at the top. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande trolled for discussing Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kumar; fans defend her

Munawar Faruqui is the winner of Lock Upp season one. He knows the reality TV show process quite well and it seems everything is a part of his game plan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma fight leaves Kamya Panjabi in splits; Rajiv Adatia tensed for the couple

Here's a video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight.

Apart from all of this Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel also gained a lot of footage with their love triangle. Samarth is current boyfriend of Isha Malviya while Abhishek Kumar is her ex. The equation between all three has been quite messy but entertaining for fans.