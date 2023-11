Bigg Boss 17 contestants have already created a huge fan base for themselves. All the contestants are going out of their way to gain maximum footage in the show. Some are being loved while some are being slammed. Munawar Faruqui is being considered to be the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 17 house. He has won Lock Upp and now he is ruling the Bigg Boss house. However, it the past few days, all that Bigg Boss 17 house has witnessed is the fights and drama between married couples Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain. They have been fighting with each other and also among themselves. As they hog the limelight, is Munawar Faruqui's game taking a back seat? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not just Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui too schools Mannara Chopra; 'Bahar ki duniya mein kya...'

Is Munawar Faruqui losing his game?

We conducted a poll on BollywoodLife asking fans about Munawar Faruqui's game. We asked fans to vote with the question is Munawar Faruqui losing his game amidst married couples drama? The options were 'yes, couples are overpowering' and 'No, he's playing fab'. The results are a bit surprising but not shocking. All the Munawar Faruqui fans still believe that he is playing the game quite fabulously. 69 percent of the votes were received by 'No, he's playing fab' option while 31 percent of votes were in favour of him losing the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Aishwarya Sharma for her 'toxic behaviour' with Neil Bhatt; savagely deals with Mannara Chopra

It looks like Munawar Faruqui has earned some ardent fan followers who are supporting him with full power. The standup comedian is the highest followed Bigg Boss 17 contestant as he enjoys a following of 7.6 million on Instagram. Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, he is friends with almost everyone. He has had his share of fights and drama but he manages to pacify each and everyone. He is currently stationed in dum house of Bigg Boss 17 and enjoys a lot of power.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Apart from Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, stars like Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dhobal, Tehelka, Samarth Jurel, Sana Raees Khan and many more are a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. The season seems to be successful so far as it is grabbing a lot of attention of the audience.