Bigg Boss 17 is the most watched reality show on television. The show is getting all the love and will get its winner on January 28. Yes, the grand finale is happening and we cannot wait to know who is the winner. Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande are in the game now. Recently, Samarth Jurel got evicted from the show. Yesterday, we saw the nomination task happening. It was the torture task played between two teams. Team A included Arun, Abhishek, Munawar and Mannara while Team B had Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Ayesha. Team A had to stand holding the buzzer while team B had to make sure they leave. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain calls Mannara Chopra 'cheap' for sitting on Munawar Faruqui's lap; netizens slam him for 'Character assassination'

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui's friendship goes kaput; Devoleena Bhattacharjee says 'She is looking so wrong'

Vicky, Ankita, Isha and Ayesha's dirty game

Team B used chilli powder and it was difficult for team A to survive. They left and later we saw Bigg Boss announcing that the task for the day is over. But Team B kept hiding the masalas, sauce bottles and buckets so that Team A cannot torture them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande abuses Mannara Chopra amidst a fight over Munawar Faruqui? Netizens shocked

Trending Now

However, Munawar found a packet of masala and kept it with him in front of the other team. Vicky Jain and others charged at him and were trying to snatch away the masalas. Munawar kept it hiding and his team members, Mannara, Abhishek and Arun were supporting him.

Vicky, Ankita and others pass derogatory comments on Mannara

Mannara sat on Munawar's arm with a pillow in between them to protect the masalas he is hiding. However, Ankita, Vicky, Ayesha and Isha went on making derogatory comments on her. Vicky said, "Very,very Improper,the way you are sitting. Shameful." Ankita also kept saying that Mannara is looking so bad with the way she is sitting on Munawar.

Isha said that Mannara keeps going behind different boys. They all said many dirty things about Mannara. Many fans and celebrities outside have slammed Vicky, Ankita, Isha and Ayesha for their unfair and dirty gameplay. Even Bigg Boss decided to reveal how team B was being unfair.

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky and team

He gave Team A to decide what needs to be done and hence, team B was disqualified. Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt has reacted to this task and feels Vicky Jain is not a gentleman. She also indirectly slammed Ankita, Isha and Ayesha for the way they played.

She wrote, "“Very,very Improper,the way you are sitting.” Says a male contestant attempting to shame #MannaraChopra who is merely attempting to protect a friend. When all else fails,shame the woman and then go on to self righteously call yourself a ‘Gentleman’. Not cool. #Biggboss17"

In another post on X, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Nothing like a ‘torture’ task to reveal people for what they are.

The ones that deserve to be in the finale are #Arun #Abhishek #Mannara & #Munawar.

The ‘game’ does not make us Inhuman & toxic. It gives us choices.The rest is upto us. Simple & Oh so revealing. #BiggBoss17 ."

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's tweets:

“Very,very Improper,the way you are sitting.” Says a male contestant attempting to shame #MannaraChopra who is merely attempting to protect a friend.

When all else fails,shame the woman and then go on to self righteously call yourself a ‘Gentleman’. Not cool. #Biggboss17 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 17, 2024

Nothing like a ‘torture’ task to reveal people for what they are.

The ones that deserve to be in the finale are #Arun #Abhishek #Mannara & #Munawar.

The ‘game’ does not make us Inhuman & toxic. It gives us choices.The rest is upto us. Simple & Oh so revealing. #BiggBoss17 ? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 17, 2024

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Now, Ankita, Vicky, Ayesha and Isha have lost the task and are also nominated for the week.