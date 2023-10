Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Mannara Chopra is creating waves in the Bigg Boss house. She has become an instant hit and favourite of everyone with her sass and cuteness. And now that the global phenomenon has acknowledged her little sister Mannara making her way into the Bigg Boss house, she is rooting all the best for her. Indeed, there is no one like Mimi Di. Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable throwback picture of little Mannara and wished her all the love and luck. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora breaks down recalling allegations that she slept with people to get stories; hits back strongly

Mannara Chopra made a smashing entry in Bigg Boss 17, and the girl is being lauded for her honesty from day one. Her chemistry with Munawar Faruqui is also being loved by fans, and they are claiming to be the first couple in the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya’s wife angrily reacts to him gifting his clothes to Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra

Loving @memannara more day by day. She could have easily mentioned #PriyankaChopra or #ParineetiChopra's name but she wants to people know by her name. This is why she is shining. #MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/Co8Zomz9on — ??????? (@KLaasyRiyanka) October 19, 2023

Finally #PriyankaChopra puts out a story in support of her sister #MannaraChopra but the beauty about this girl is that she wants to be known by her own name & not the legacy she comes from. More power to you cutie girl ??#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #JioCinema #ColorsTv @memannara pic.twitter.com/y1lZubqtaQ — Sakshi Choudhary (@sakshic1989) October 20, 2023

Priyanka Chopra has always been a supportive sister: Mannara Chopra Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slam Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma for continuously bitching about Ankita Lokhande, call them insecure couple

Priyanka in one of her interview had said that how she will be shield to her sisters who are trying their luck in the industry and she live up to her words even today. One c in an interview Mannara too mentioned that how PeeCee is a very supportive sister." Having a star sister like Priyanka Chopra, is definitely encouraging. I know she's super busy with her projects and films, but her support has always been there. When I made my debut in Bollywood with Zid , after my Tollywood debut, Prema Geema Jantha Nai , she told me how I've improved . She's always been excited about my work.".

Mannara Chopra made her debut with Zid in Bollywood, and after that, she shifted her base to Telugu, and she left many impressed with her remarkable work. And now, with her entry into Bigg Boss 17, is the actress planning to revive her Bollywood career all over again?