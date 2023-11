Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience since it began. The TRPs of the show have been amazing and everyone is talking about the show on social media. A lot is happening in the house and this season, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain are the most talked about contestants. The couple entered the show and we saw many fights, arguments between them. It is quite irritating sometimes to see the way Vicky has been treating Ankita. Salman Khan has slammed him twice for behaving rudely and disrespectfully with his wife. This time Vicky was not happy with it and even asked Ankita to stay away. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia expresses huge concern over Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s fight

Now, there was a tabadla in the house yesterday. The housemates were sent to different houses as per the report card set up by Bigg Boss. Vicky Jain was sent to the Dimaag house and Ankita was left in the Dil house. A promo has now released where Ankita is seen getting upset with it while Vicky Jain happily smiles and laughs. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider considering a voluntary exit from the show? Netizens say, 'Cheap and low class'

Vicky Jain slams Ankita Lokhande

Ankita gets angry at him and says, "Daant phaad ke hass raha hai." She asks him if he is so happy to be shifted from the Dil house. Later, she also tells Vicky that he is smart and has used her. She also tells him to forget that they are married. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande fans heartbroken with Vicky Jain's behaviour; netizens reminded of Ranbir Kapoor and lipstick matter

Vicky Jain then gets angry at Ankita and asks her to mind her language. He says, "Apni jubaan pe lagam laga". This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Take a look at the promo here:

Do dil juda ho rahe hai! Kya makaan ke badlaav se aayega aapsi bond mein bhi badlaav? Watch the new episode of #BiggBoss17 on #JioCinema and @colorstv. Tune-in to the 24 hour LIVE channel, streaming free only on #JioCinema.#BB17 #BiggBoss17onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/P4FXUpntrs — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 14, 2023

It seems this week as well Salman Khan will have to take up Ankita and Vicky's class. He will have to solve the differences that have come up.

Talking about the new houses, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been shifted to the Dum house with Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora. The Dimaag house also includes, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahashettey, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai and Sana Raees Khan. Munawar Faruqui has been shifted to the Dil house.

Isha Malviya is in the Dil house still. Bigg Boss has definitely played a big game by changing the houses again.