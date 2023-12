The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 saw a major fight breaking out between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as usual. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra sorted things up, Sana Raees Khan enjoying her rest day and not doing any duty in the house. We also saw Munawar supporting Sana in her game and more. And get ready for another action-packed Bigg Boss 17 episode as Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar come to blows.

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar get into a physical altercation

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see an immunity task being conducted in the show. Arun Mashettey and Neil Bhatt are running for the immunity task. And it is during this game that Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar get into a fight. Abhishek was calling out another contestant during the task, Isha Malviya intervened and said that he was purposely instigating. Abhishek lost his cool and charged at Isha like he always does. They both get into a verbal fight. Isha is reprimanding Abhishek for being mannerless when Abhishek closes the distance, Isha pushes him away. Their fight turns uglier. Khanzaadi and Samart have to intervene before they could physically harm each other even more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Why has Munawar Faruqui failed to shine the way he did in Lock Upp?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Abhishek Kumar feeling very low. He was getting affected by Isha a lot. Munawar saw it and sat down by her side. When he got the inkling that it was about Isha, Munawar took him away. Abhishek confessed that Isha still affects him badly. Abhishek broke down again. Munawar consoled him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Vicky Jain or Munawar Faruqui, but Abhishek Kumar is the real mastermind of this season

Later, when Bigg Boss asked the contestant to pitch to him on why they should let the housemates have the Dimag room, Isha was asked to say one word about each contestant. She had called Abhishek diplomatic and confessed that he was trying to suppress her. Isha promises to Bigg Boss that she will definitely take a stand for herself. After that Munawar maintained his distance from Isha. However, it seems they will come to blows again in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17.