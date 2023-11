Bigg Boss 17's Diwali special week is going on. Everyone is in festive mood. Katrina Kaif graced the show to promote Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, we see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif indulging in a fun task along with contestants of Bigg Boss 17. In yesterday's episode, we saw that the house got divided into team Zoya and team Tiger. The contestants were pitted against each other and those who won were shown special messages from family. Isha Malviya got a message from her parents, Mannara Chopra got a message from her mother. Now a new promo reveals that other housemates too will get video messages from their loved ones. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma breaks down after Salman Khan schools her, says 'People see me as a villain’

In the promo, Munawar Faruqui is the first one to get a video message from his son. He has often spoken about how he misses his son. It has been a long struggle for him to get the custody of his son. In the video, Munawar's son says that he loves him a lot and he wants him to win the show. Munawar gets very emotional and is in tears. Even Bharti Singh who is inside the house for a task breaks down in tears. Next message is from Ankita Lokhande's mother. She says that both her kids - Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are playing the game very well. Ankita is unable to hold back her emotions. Last we see Aishwarya Sharma's parents show up on screen and wish her and Neil Bhatt luck. Aishwarya Sharma breaks down and Neil Bhatt embraces her in a tight hug. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Fans love Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra's dance but call out Bigg Boss for favouritism [Check Reactions]

Apart from this, today's Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be extra dhamakedaar as we will see Salman Khan losing his cool on Khanzaadi. He will scold her for non-stop fighting in the house. We will see Katrina Kaif calming him down.