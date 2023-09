The promo of Bigg Boss 17 is out. We can see Salman Khan in three different get-ups. He is dressed like a qawwali singer, a detective and an army man. We know that he is playing a paramilitary officer in his upcoming movie. In the promo, we can see him with a close crop buzz cut. Fans are gushing about how fresh he is looking with the cut. Truly, Salman Khan looks a lot younger in the pics. Everyone got a shock when he turned up at a party in Bastian with a bald head. The superstar begins work on a film with Vishnuvardhan in November. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 promo: Salman Khan reveals the concept of the show in 4 different avatars; fans say, ‘Can’t wait’

Salman Khan fans have been kind of upset with some of his film choices of late. But his upcoming slate of movies looks very good. Bigg Boss 17 will reportedly start after October 20, 2023 due to the World Cup. There were some rumours that Salman Khan refused Bigg Boss 17 this year, which are obviously baseless. This is how fans reacted on the fresh look of the Bollywood superstar...

#SalmanKhan looking Dashing ? in the latest promo of #BiggBoss17 .

All fans are waiting for #Tiger3 teaser but Bhai is giving #BiggBoss17 Teaser ?.

Koi Baat Nahi ,Seh lenge Thoda ?. pic.twitter.com/T3AXXcPWSY — SANATAN ? (@beingMAHTO_27) September 15, 2023

#SalmanKhan in 4 Different avatars for #BiggBoss17 PROMO. ?? Btw this look is for #Dharma Movie. ? The Best HOST ever is BACK! ? pic.twitter.com/wFGmrlG5qp — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) September 14, 2023

Top actresses for Salman Khan, Vishnuvardhan movie

It is being said that actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anushka Shetty have been approached for the Vishnuvardhan film. The movie might come in the second half of 2024 if everything sticks on schedule. Salman Khan fans will miss out on a Eid film after years. He is also in talks with Sooraj Barjatya for a movie. He might start work on it after completion of film with Vishnuvardhan.