Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan is back with a bang and announces season 17 as he reveals the concept of the reality show in three unique and different ways. As the promo starts, Salman Khan is seen saying that till date we have only witnessed Bigg Boss' eyes, but this time we will get to see his heart, brains, and power, and this is going to be the concept of the new season of Bigg Boss. As the moment the promo of Bigg Boss 17 was dropped, fans could not contain their excitement and were screaming, Bigg Boss 17 is going to be all hype this time, and like every season, the huge fan following is waiting to see what is in the store.

Watch the new promo of Bigg Boss 17 as Salman Khan reveals the concept of the show and it's damn intriguing.

#SalmanKhan in 4 Different avatars for #BiggBoss17 PROMO. ?? Btw this look is for #Dharma Movie. ? The Best HOST ever is BACK! ? pic.twitter.com/wFGmrlG5qp — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) September 14, 2023

#BiggBoss17 first promo is out Megastar #SalmanKhan in new looks and according to the sources many Big celebrities are approached Makers also considering Bigg Boss OTT2 Contestants pic.twitter.com/Fj76ksl69O — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) September 14, 2023

Reports claimed that this time the couples will be approached to be a part of the show, and it will be a fight between singles and couples. There are many TV celebrities who have been approached to be a part of the show; Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav too hinted that he might make his presence known in Bigg Boss 17, whereas Manisha Rani too said that it will be an honour and the biggest opportunity for her if she is approached for Bigg Bos 17, as whatever fame and name she has achieved is due to Bigg Bos OTT 2.