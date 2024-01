Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have had many fights inside the Bigg Boss 17 house resulting into strong reactions from netizens. Vicky Jain has been slammed for his behaviour and tone towards Ankita Lokhande. The actress too was recently called insecure as she had a major problem with Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra's friendship. Now the family week is going to begin. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Ankita Lokhande's mother and Vicky Jain's mother entering Salman Khan's show. Vicky and Ankita both got emotional looking at their respective mothers. Here's what happened next. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's rant against Vicky Jain-Mannara Chopra's bond receives strong reaction; netizens call her 'loser', 'insecure'

In the promo we see that Ankita Lokhande's mother has a conversation with both of them. She says that Vicky and Ankita's fighting is getting too much and that is not good. She says that the real side of Ankita and Vicky and their bond is not seen. Then we see Vicky Jain's mother entering the house. She brings a fun element as she says that they were asked to be the wildcard contestants and she said, 'bhaiyaa maaf kardo'. Then we see Vicky's mother having a conversation with Ankita Lokhande and she talks about the incident when the actress kicked her son. Vicky's mom said that his father immediately called up Ankita's mother asking whether she used to behave the same way with her husband. Ankita was shocked and questioned why was her mother called. The actress said that her mother is alone and her father just passed away asserting that they shouldn't have called her parents for her actions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt feels Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain backstabbed him [Watch Video]

Promo #BiggBoss17 Nominations Me Ulta pher, aur Family week me aaye gharwale pic.twitter.com/ohXOnNTHQv — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 8, 2024

It remains to be seen what will be the impact of this revelation by Vicky Jain's mother on his bond with Ankita Lokhande. Otherwise, going by all the social media posts, it is seen that Ankita Lokhande had a gala time with Vicky's mother and her mother. Vicky's mother made contestants laugh with her shayari too.

Apart from this, we will also see Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra's friendship going kaput as he will nominate her. Mannara will accuse him of being a hypocrite.