Bigg Boss 17 has made everyone go craze. The show is getting good response on social media but it could not get good TRPs. However, this season, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have become the talk of the town for all wrong reasons. The couple entered the show and started off a bit slow. Many felt they are weak contestants and not made for Bigg Boss. But now, their fights with others and against each other are the highlight. While we saw them fighting with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, their ugly fights with each other have left everyone shocked. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra calls Khanzaadi characterless for flirting with Abhishek Kumar; netizens call out her hypocrisy

Rahul Vaidya slams Neil and Aishwarya

Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya also believes the same. He said that Bigg Boss gave the couple many advices but everything went waste. He said that they were brought to the show with certain intentions but things are completely opposite now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 'Aishwarya Sharma is Dolly Bindra 2.0' say netizens as they support Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar [Check Reactions]

He said that instead of playing the game together against others, they are just fighting against each other. Rahul also believes that Neil and Aishwarya’s image is getting hampered in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Pooja Misrra and more celebs labelled as 'psychos' due to their behaviour in the house

Not just Rahul, many celebrities have slammed Aishwarya and Neil for their behaviour. Aishwarya is getting more negativity as she has been behaving rudely with Neil as well. He anger and aggressive nature towards her own husband is so dirty. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the participants of Bigg Boss 17.

Until now, Soniya Bansal and Manasvi Mamgai have been eliminated from the show. This week 9 people have been nominated for elimination. Aishwarya, Neil, Ankita, Mannara, Navid, Arun, Sunny, Samarth and Anurag have been nominated.