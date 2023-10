Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, have a huge fight after YouTubers picked up on the Pavitra Rishta actress's profession and said it was a demeaning way that she couldn't do TV. And this statement by Khanzaadi left Ankita extremely intrigued by their fight, and she strongly slammed Khanzaadi and reminded her that she was on a TV show herself. After this huge fight between Ankita and Khanzaadi, the loyal fans of the show are lauding the Manikarnika actress for single-handedly taking a stand for the entire TV industry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Shraddha Arya reviews BFF Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's game; calls them naive and cute

And now Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya has come out and expressed his point of view after Ankita and Khanzaadi's fight that he loves to watch more TV celebs compared to these influencers and You Tubers, and for them there is Bigg Boss OTT to explore.

I would have liked to see more tv:film faces on Bigboss TV n less of YouTubers or influencers. Cos for YouTubers there is big boss OTT. But i know TV and film celebs ask for a lot of money and don’t give much content so it’s fine. #bigboss17 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 20, 2023

Rahul Vaidya reveals why TV stars don't come on the Bigg Boss show.

Defending all the TV actors, Rahul mentioned that television celebrities demand huge amounts of money and that the makers cannot afford it and are bringing faceless You Tubers into the show.

Ankita Lokhande fans are lauding her

Kuddos to Anki for taking stand for her profession No one has the right to degrade other person profession #MunawarFaruqi #MannaraChopra #AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17

pic.twitter.com/88TDlVXAGh — Van (Gallery Era?) (@_VanMiho_) October 20, 2023

The fight between #AnkitaLokhande and #Khanzaadi actually just proved what Ankita was saying. Khanzaadi just wanted the drama and she intentionally said what she did about serials. I appreciate how Ankita fought for her friends and the medium which made her.#BiggBoss17 • #BB17 pic.twitter.com/rMNdPzF1Sz — adya (@d_addy_a) October 20, 2023

Who do you think was right in this fight? Ankita or Khanzaadi. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.