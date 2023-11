Bigg Boss 17 has got people talking with characters like Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and others. While a lot was expected from the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, the two have not yet opened up completely. Bigg Boss had called both of them to a date room, and explained how they need to get more involved in the happenings of the house. After that, Neil Bhatt seems to be making some efforts to get his game going. From trying to form a team with Anurag Dobhal and the non-TV team to slyly instigating people about Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, he is trying to get better. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande getting insecure about Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra? Check netizens' reactions

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt's shouting saga

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt's shouting saga

Yesterday, there was a fight over duties after Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi said she won't be doing anything. She wants an apology from Rinku Dhawan over the food matter of last week. Even Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are not doing their work on the show. Neil Bhatt began shouting yesterday saying that no one wants to listen to him. He says he always wants to say something but people around are shouting constantly. Rahul Vaidya has taken a dig at him. Check out his tweet...

Someone pls tell Neil .. it’s a reality show! Not a daily soap.??? kya acting karta hai ladka ??? big boss pls call him for a therapy again #bigboss17 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 23, 2023

Even fans have enjoyed this post of Rahul Vaidya a lot. Take a look at some of the reactions...

Therapy Lene k Baad yeh Haal Hai Ab Kuch Naya karna Pdega Bigg Boss ko ? — Mr Perfect ?? (@starmanjeet007) October 23, 2023

Sumbul and neil ??? — Minestoriesforyou (@snmpari) October 23, 2023

Sumbul and Neil dono same vibe de rhe hai ?? use bhi Aisa hi mood swings hota tha bolti nhi kab boli tab acting ye bhi same hai ??? — Neha Verma (@NehaVer13109047) October 23, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 has got an interesting group of contestants. There are some like KhanZaadi, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar who look desperate to prove themselves. While some of the efforts look funny, these people are indeed trying. But Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma look very lost in the middle of things.