Bigg Boss 17 show has got its Top 5 after the eviction of Vicky Jain. Vicky got eliminated from the house in midweek and many are disappointed with his exit from the show. Well played Vicky Bhaiya is trending on X, where his fans and followers feel he deserved to be in the Top 5 more than Arun Mashettey. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia too expressed his disappointment over Vicky Jain's mid-week elimination and mentioned he deserved to be in the Top 5 more than the You Tuber Arun Mashettey. Rajiv took to his X account and called out Vicky Jain's eviction, "I think Vicky deserved to be in the top 5 more than Arun! Nothing against Arun but Vicky gave a lot more to the show!!! #bb17".

I think Vicky deserved to be in the top 5 more than Arun! Nothing against Arun but Vicky gave a lot more to the show!!! #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 23, 2024

There are many who feel Vicky's mom ruined his game and shouldn't have made an entry in the show.

But @TheRajivAdatia his mom and wife both ruined his game. #Ankitalokhande crocodiles tears and insecurity and #BB17 #Bigboss biased towards her also responsible for #Vickyjain eviction. Finally money cannot buy fame and simplicity and true to ur self is always a good factor.… — Amit (@Hilove4Kumar) January 23, 2024

#VickyJain Came to the show as Ankita's husband leaving the show as Vicky Bhaiya ? You've been talked about by everyone from day one.

You've earned respect n the title mastermind

Ur #VickyKeWarriors are super proud of you #VickyBhaiya WELL PLAYED VICKY BHAIYA pic.twitter.com/zuSkGZnqdU — ????????? (@RaimaShah6) January 23, 2024

why #VickyJain deserved Finale.

A businessman who has outshined celebs with pre-existing Fans.

A guy who trusted his game to stay in the show

A guy whose mental strength is admired.

Despite @BiggBoss interference he didn't crib

His Energy is fire ? WELL PLAYED VICKY BHAIYA pic.twitter.com/xUYQaABs6Q — ????????? (@RaimaShah6) January 23, 2024

#VickyJain? deserved to stay and be a finalist much more than anyone else #BiggBoss17 will be remembered for #VickyJain WELL PLAYED VICKY BHAIYA pic.twitter.com/BKPidupund — bhavi (@mummailoveu) January 23, 2024

Vicky Jain has managed to have his own identity. He was always called as Ankita Lokhande's husband, but today the man is Vicky Bhaiya for his fans and followers, and that was his whole agenda to have his identity in front of people.

