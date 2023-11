Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15. It airs on Colors TV and its 24/7 Live screening appears on JioCinema. Within one week, the show has managed to get people talking. Fights, drama and emotions are running high already. This year stars like Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Jigna Vora, Isha Malviya and many more. As the game has already begun, everyone is getting enough footage. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's relationship is already getting a lot of attention. Recently, Abhishek Kumar had a mental breakdown of sorts. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Samarth Jurel, two more wildcards to spice up the game on Salman Khan show?

Rajiv Adatia in support of Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar's aggressive behaviour has brought the house down. Bigg Boss then gave a punishment to him and asked the other contestants to not talk to him at all. During the Weekend Ka Vaar too, Salman Khan adviced him to keep his temper in check and also keep distance from Isha Malviya. Now, after his breakdown, Rajiv Adatia has come out in support of him. Rajiv, who has been a part of Bigg Boss in the past, took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to state that Abhishek Kumar is not faking his feelings for Isha and he really loves her. He wrote that he knows Abhishek from outside and knows that he really loves her. He added that it is not easy to stay in front of someone whom you love.

Check out Rajiv Adatia's tweet below:

I will tell u Abhishek is not faking his feelings for Isha! He really likes her! He loved her and how and still hasn’t got over her! We all know this who know him outside! To live in a house 24/7 with the one you love infront of you isn’t easy! He’s not faking his love! #bb17 ❤️ — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) October 24, 2023

In today's episode, Abhishek Kumar's possessive nature for Isha became the highlight. He was angry as Isha spent time with Munawar and he held her hand. He got aggressive and shared his feelings. The entire house was of the opinion that Abhishek Kumar is not in the right frame of mind and he should be given some space. Nominations task also took place in today's episode.

