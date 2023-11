Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has been going through a rough patch, and each day there is something happening between them that is only worsening their situation. In the latest promo, we witnessed how Ankita busted out at Vicky for expressing happiness over being shifted to Dimaag House while she remained in the Dil House. Ankita angrily lashes out at Vicky and claims he used her throughout their relationship. And in the other promo, viewers witness how Vicky has started detaching himself from Ankita and marinating his distance from her. All this is leaving both their fans extremely upset. BollywoodLife is now on and's relationship has been going through a rough patch, and each day there is something happening between them that is only worsening their situation. In the latest promo, we witnessed how Ankita busted out at Vicky for expressing happiness over being shifted to Dimaag House while she remained in the Dil House. Ankita angrily lashes out at Vicky and claims he used her throughout their relationship. And in the other promo, viewers witness how Vicky has started detaching himself from Ankita and marinating his distance from her. All this is leaving both their fans extremely upset. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp . Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News

Vicky ko mila mauka Dimaag ke ghar mein jaane ka, aur Ankita ke liye hai yeh ek dhokha. ?☹️ Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9 PM sirf #Colors aur @JioCinema par.#BB17 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/5JgehCpLOH — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 14, 2023

And now Rajiv Adatia, who has been an ardent fan, is expressing his worry over the constant tension between Ankita and Vicky. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant sent all the love to Ankita and Vicky and claimed that it's the house that is making them crazy, and they will be done when they come out. "Sending so much love to Ankita and Vicky! It’s the house that makes stress come! Outside, they will be fine! That house isn’t easy. I’m telling you the little things cause arguments! Outside, you have space. You have so much to do! They will be fine! They love each other!

Sending so much Love to Ankita and Vicky! It’s the house that makes stress come! Outside they will be fine! That house isn’t easy I’m telling you the little things cause arguments! Outside you have space u have so much to do!! They will be fine! They love eachother! ❤️❤️❤️ #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) November 13, 2023