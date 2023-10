Bigg Boss 17 has already caught everyone's attention. On social media, a lot of discussions are taking place and fan wars have already begun. Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel are currently the hot topics of discussion. Samarth who is Isha Malviya's alleged current boyfriend has entered the Bigg Boss 17 house where her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is already present. Abhishek had a major emotional breakdown upon his entry. On social media, a lot of people have come out in support of him including Rajiv Adatia. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar does everything for footage, says evicted contestant Soniya Bansal

Rajiv Adatia wants Abhishek Kumar to stay strong

Rajiv Adatia has been a contestant of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss in the past and is an ardent follower of current season. He is quite active on social media too and often shares his views on what is happening inside the house. Rajiv Adatia is a good friend of Abhishek Kumar and he wants him to now focus on his game. Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Rajiv Adatia penned that he wants to go inside the house and give Abhishek Kumar a slap to shake and wake him up. He wants Abhishek to realise his worth and not speak to Isha Malviya ever again as enough is enough. Like a true friend, Rajiv Adatia only wants good for Abhishek Kumar and wants him to realise that he has received a very big opportunity in the form of Bigg Boss 17.

Check out Rajiv Adatia's post below:

As Abhishek’s friend I feel like going in and ek chaata maro Abhishek ko to tell

Him to wake up and make him realise he’s worth more and to focus on his game and never speak to Isha again! Hogaya enough Isha Isha!He needs to open his eyes now and grab this opportunity he has#bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) October 29, 2023

This is not the first time that Rajiv Adatia has tweeted in support of Abhishek Kumar. Earlier, he tweeted that Isha Malviya should have not lied about not having a relationship and that he feels sorry for both - Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Entertainment news is abuzz with reactions to this love triangle.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 video below:

Now in today's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan roasting the contestants in a fun segment.