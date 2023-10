Bigg Boss 17 viewers will see a whole new twist in the tale as Samarth Jurel, the alleged new boyfriend of Isha Malviya makes his entry. This will give the game a whole new spin. As he enters inside, Isha Malviya denies that they are in a relationship. Samarth Jurel starts shouting that no boy should date a girl like her who does not acknowledge a man's love. Fans are laughing over the promo, saying a whole new show could be dedicated to Isha Malviya and the tale of the two boys. Isha Malviya has said that Abhishek Kumar and she were together for six months, but his over-possessive nature ruined things for them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar has a major breakdown as Isha Malviya's BF Samarth Jurel enters the shows; actress DENIES being his GF

On finding out that Isha Malviya has moved on with Samarth Jurel, Kumar will be seen in tears. He is wailing like a baby, and the whole house tries to console him. Isha Malviya starts shouting on Samarth Jurel. They have a massive showdown. Now, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia has slammed Isha Malviya. He said she has done a wrong thing...

She should have just been honest! Abhishek even said in the episode she has someone and she denied it!! This is why u should always speak the truth because u get caught out! I’m worried for Abhishek’s mental health!! Isha not done yaar! You should have just been honest! #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) October 27, 2023

I feel so sorry for Abhishek he’s broken! And feeling sorry for Samarth also!! These boys should now play together!! What was she thinking! It’s beyond me!! This is WRONG!!!!!!!!! #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) October 27, 2023

Isha has lied!! I’m sorry!! It’s terrible!! How can she say that she’s not dating him! Own up to it!! Stop stringing 2 boys along!! Very wrong! #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) October 27, 2023

The whole house is in shock over the matter. Yesterday, Mannara Chopra also said that Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have created maximum issues between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Isha Malviya looks quite shaken up and let us see how her game moves on from here. Manasvi Mamgai is also entering in as a wild card. Salman Khan has schooled Vicky Jain for his harsh behaviour towards Ankita Lokhande.