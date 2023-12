Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui is a changed person after Ayesha Khan has entered the house. His constant fights with Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain leave his fans concerned about his bonds being spoiled with his friends. And they blame it on Ayesha Khan. And now ex Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia too has expressed his displeasure over Munawar’s changed equations with his people in the house. Rajiv took to his X account and mentioned that his Munawar is ruining his bonds after Ayesha Khan’s entry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan makes Aoora uncomfortable with her constant kisses; K-pop singer complains to Munawar Faruqui

BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp, follow for the latest entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya thinks Mannara Chopra is better than Ankita Lokhande; latter says 'This is an eye opener for me'

Rajiv Adatia unhappy with Munawar Faruqui fighting with Mannara Chopra wants him to choose her over Ayesha Khan Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui loses his calm on Vicky Jain for badmouthing him with Abhishek Kumar

Trending Now

Rajiv wrote on his X account, "I have to be honest Munawar is my friend but he needs to stay away from Ayesha! He’s ruining all his bonds in BB! This girl came to expose him, her plan failed. He must understand why she came in the show!! He’s angry with Mannara but he should be more angry with Ayesha!#bb17".

I have to be honest Munawar is my friend but he needs to stay away from Ayesha! He’s ruining all his bonds in BB! This girl came to expose him, her plan failed. He must understand why she came in the show!! He’s angry with Manara but he should be more angry with Ayesha!#bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 26, 2023

#MannaraChopra SAVAGE MODE is on She has SHUTUP and EXPOSED #AyeshaKhan like no one else could — Real Khabri ? (@Real_Khabri2) December 25, 2023

Munawar was recently seen snapping at Mannara Chopra after she expressed her disappointment. He charged her when she took an indirect dig over his past relationship with ex-GF Nazila Sataishi. The stand-up comedian was also seen indulging in an argument with Vicky Jain who was like a elder brother to him. His good bond with Ankita Lokhande too is being getting spoiled. Looks like Ayesha Khan is on the right track and Munawar's fans hope he gets a wake-up call sooner or it will be too late.

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan.