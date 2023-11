Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal had entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as contestants. Amongst them, Manasvi and Samarth had entered as the wild card contestants in the second week itself. Bigg Boss 17 is getting amazing numbers on the TRP charts and hence the makers decided to make the show even more interesting. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 wild cards: Anupamaa star Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini to enter the show?

There have been reports that the makers are planning multiple eliminations this time. There will be four to five people who will get eliminated from the show. And the makers are also planning to bring in new wild card contestants. As per reports in TellyChakkar, this time again, the makers are bringing in Rakhi Sawant to the show as the wild card. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain confesses to being jealous about Ankita Lokhande's popularity; netizens say, 'Asli chehra saamne' [Check Reactions]

Rakhi Sawant to enter Bigg Boss 17?

Rakhi has been a part of Bigg Boss 1, 14 and 15. She has also been the most talked about celebrity right now. Rakhi and her controversial marriages have been in the news. When she entered season 14, she spoke about her secret marriage to Ritesh and later in season 15 she brought Ritesh to the show. This is a big story in TV news.

Post the show, she got to know that Ritesh was already married and had a child. She then got separated and got in a relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. She again got secretly married to Adil and revealed their marriage and said he was cheating on her.

Things went very dirty and Adil also made allegations against her saying that she cheated on him and is using him. Adil also said that she made his nude videos and took lots of money from him in the name of her mother's health.

Adil Khan Durrani to enter as wild card with Rakhi?

The blame game is still going on between Adil and Rakhi. As per reports in TellyChakkar, Adil Khan Durrani is also going to enter as a wild card with Rakhi.

Apart from Rakhi and Adil, Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Adhyayan Suman, Jahanara Alam have been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as wild cards.