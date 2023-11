Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's fans have come out in huge support of the actress and are making her right now trend across social media after her mother-in-law blames her for not taking care of her son Vicky Jain. There are many who are slamming Vicky's mom for being biased towards her son and are calling her a typical other-in-law. And now her friend and ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has gone out in support of her friend and strongly disagreed with Vicky Jain's mom. Rashami took to her Instagram stories and sent all the love to Ankita and Vicky, mentioning that Ankita is taking good care of Vicky and their relationship in the house. But it looks like Vicky is only focused on the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets bashed by Vicky Jain’s mom; Orry brings entertainment into the house

Rashami Desai supports Ankita Lokhande.

Rashami is watching this season for her friends Ankita and Vicky . Rashami loves her both friends.During BB 13 Ankita supported Rash and now Rash is supporting her Anky.Evil eyes off their friendship ?#Rashkita ?#RashamiDesai #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/4Qm1uQKhG8 pic.twitter.com/hj62CVar3I — Deepti (@deeptip150) November 25, 2023

Rashami wrote," Aunty Ji! Ankita bohot sambhal rahi hai.Jab vicky ghussa hota hai tab! Par jab anku gussa karti hai to wo bhi usse sambhal ta hai. Tarike Alag hai. But in the show, it's like Anku wants Vicky to show. To kya kar sakte hai... No matter what, both are good, and both are becoming stronger together. PS: I love you both."

Now I know from where has #VickyJain got this Toxic Masculinity!! His Mom could only see #AnkitaLokhande 's reactions & not question Her Son's actions on His Tone & Flirtatious Nature even after Marriage?? Typical Indian Mother In Law!!#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/JM9r4Lie6o — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 25, 2023

Vicky in the show has even admitted to being jealous of Ankita's stardom. And lately he expressed his happiness that he has managed to create his own niche and now will not be known as Ankita's husband outside the world. Vicky Jain is called one of the best players in the house. But while playing the game, he has hurt and insulted Ankita several times, which is damaging their relationship, and hence the makers bought their moms ka vaar to give them relationship advice. But it seems like the bashing given to Ankita by her mother-in-law didn't go well with the viewers.