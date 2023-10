Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed all the attention in just two days. The contestants of this season have made the show the talk of the town very soon. Every year celebrities and fans watch the show and give their opinions on social media. This year too the celebrities have seen Bigg Boss and made their opinions. This season, Abhishek Kumar has taken over the social media for all wrong reasons. He is in the show and we saw him entering with a fight on the stage with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra breaks into tears after Vicky Jain nominates her, says 'Muje bahut bura laga’

Later, they both looked quite comfortable together inside the house and hence fans felt that they are acting fake and have prepared a script outside and come. However, in the latest episode, we saw Abhishek Kumar picking fights with other contestants unnecessarily. Yesterday, he fought with Soniya Bansal during the bedroom prank and today apologized to her.

Abhishek's unnecessary fights irritate the audience

In today's episode, we saw Abhishek openly speaking about Arun Mahashetty's fart problems which did not go well with the latter. Arun was just discussing it with Abhishek and Sunny Arya in their bedroom and Abhishek went out and spoke about it in front of everyone.

Arun did not like it and hence we saw an argument between him and Abhishek that turned out to be very ugly. Abhishek got over aggressive and pushed Arun. Later, when Arun went inside, Sunny Arya tried to make Abhishek understand but we saw a fight again.

Abhishek once again started fighting with Sunny Arya for no reason. Later, Bigg Boss had to interrupt and gave a warning to Abhishek. However, this behaviour of Abhishek did not go well with fans and also with celebrities like Kamya Panjabi, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, Sandiip Sikcand and others. This is now a big story in Entertainment news.

Kamya Panjabi, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, Sandiip Sikcand slam Abhishek

Rashami Desai shared her thoughts and wrote, “Vicky bhaiya ki masti aur ankudi ki silent feeling munnar ka suljha pan manara ki cutness + ghabrahat (ladki ko dum Ghar main hona chahiye) love it. Only abhishek needs to understand the bb is different every year. And i felt his fake. The way he fights.”

Vicky bhaiya ki masti aur ankudi ki silent feeling ♥️munnar ka suljha pan manara ki cutness + ghabrahat ♥️(ladki ko dum Ghar main hona chahiye) love it. Only abhishek needs to understand the bb is different every year. And i felt his fake. The way he fights ? — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 17, 2023

Rajiv Adatia who is Abhishek’s friend wrote, “Abhishek is my friend but I think he needs to calm down in the house. There is such a fun side to him that everyone should see! He cracks us up for hours with his humour. I want him to fight less and just enjoy the process! #bb17"

Abhishek is my friend but I think he needs to calm down in the house. There is such a fun side to him that everyone should see! He cracks us up for hours with his humour. I want him to fight less and just enjoy the process! ❤️ #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) October 17, 2023

Kamya Panjabi wrote, "“Main aisa hi hun” kaun kaun already bore ho gaya yeh line sunke? #BB17 @ColorsTV"

“Main aisa hi hun” kaun kaun already bore ho gaya yeh line sunke? #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 16, 2023

Sandiip Sikcand also criticised Abhishek. He wrote, "Its so sad to see young people like #abhishekhkumar behave the way they behave ! One show makes them so arrogant and disrespectful!! #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 #BB17WithBiggBoss_Tak #colorstv"

Its so sad to see young people like #abhishekhkumar behave the way they behave ! One show makes them so arrogant and disrespectful!! #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17#BB17WithBiggBoss_Tak #colorstv — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) October 17, 2023

Take a look at reactions from fans on Abhishek:

#AbhishekhKumar fight is so FAKE even HouseMates are laughing are Them !!#BB17 #BB17onJioCinema — Vidhi sawant (@Vidhisawant10) October 16, 2023

A look at the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Well, Abhishek Kumar truly needs to up his game and stop fake fights.