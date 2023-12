Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's fights have become the talk of the town. Isha and Abhishek worked together in Udaariyaan and were in love. However, they broke up and one year later met in Bigg Boss 17. They began with fights but we also saw things getting sorted until Isha's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered. Things went out of hand for Isha but she managed to sort things. Fights happened between Isha, Abhishek and Samarth but soon, thing started getting normal. Recently, we saw a very ugly fight between Isha and Abhishek where they spoke about each other's past. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui fans slam Salman Khan for unnecessarily bashing him, say ‘We watch BB17 for Munawar'

They said ugly things about each other and we also saw Salman Khan bashing Abhishek for it. Later, Isha kept speaking behind Abhishek's back about how he physically hit her and had slapped her. Samarth also said that Abhishek was thrown out of the set of Udaariyaan due to his anger issues and Isha agreed.

Udaariyaan director clarifies he never said Abhishek was thrown out

Recently, we saw Udaariyaan director Uttam Ahlawat speak to Zoom TV that Isha was partially right that Abhishek's character in the show was ended because of his anger issues and people on the set did not want such drama to happen every day.

However, later the director clarified that he never told anyone that Abhishek was thrown out of the set. He said that Abhishek is his friend and his track had ended hence he left. He also said that Udaariyaan producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are on good terms with Abhishek.

Ravi Dubey quashes claims of Abhishek Kumar being thrown out of the show

Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, actor and producer Ravi Dubey has quashed Isha Malviya's claims that Abhishek Kumar was thrown out of the show. Ravi Dubey stated, "His track had gotten over. He professionally completed his work and left." This is a big story in TV news.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the other contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are currently in the house.