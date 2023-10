Bigg Boss 17 has begun and finally we have Ankita Lokhande as a contestant of the show. Since many years, there have been reports that she has been approached for the show but the diva always rejected the offer. She has finally come to the show and her fans are super happy about it. Ankita is quite popular and everyone knows everything about her. But here's a little more information about television's most loved diva. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Munawar Faruqui reveals if his Lock Upp win will help him in the Salman Khan show

Ankita Lokhande's real name is Tanuja Lokhande, but she is fondly called Ankita by her family and friends. She was a state-level badminton player in her childhood and loves sports. The diva moved to Mumbai in 2005 after graduation to pursue her passion for acting. She had participated in Zee Cinestars in 2006.

Ankita's debut TV show

Ankita was supposed to make her TV debut with the show Baali Umar Ko Salaam, but it was shelved before going on air. She later got the lead role of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta in 2009 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

She met Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and they fell in love. They dated for six years and lived together in a flat in Malad. Ankita and Sushant were once considered as the power couple of TV industry and were planning to get married. However, they broke up in 2016 due to some personal reasons.

Ankita's Bollywood debut film

Ankita was once rumoured to be involved in a controversy for slapping Sushant publicly when he was dancing with other girls at a party. However, nothing is confirmed about the same yet. Talking about her films, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019, where she played the role of Jhalkari Bai.

Ankita and Vicky

Ankita is currently married to Vicky Jain, who is a businessman from Bilaspur. They got married in December 2021. Ankita and Vicky also participated in Smart Jodi together and even won the show.

Ankita is very close to her Pavitra Rishta co-star Usha Nadkarni, who played her mother-in-law in the show. She considers her as her second mother and often visits her home. She also did a web show, Pavitra Rishta: It's never too late as a tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

She starrer opposite Shaheer Sheikh in the web show.