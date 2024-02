Bigg Boss 17 was a successful season. It generated enough buzz among the masses. Munawar Faruqui turned out to be the winner while Abhishek Kumar was the first runner up. Generally, a massive bash is held for Bigg Boss 17 contestants by Salman Khan himself. But that did not happen. However, Abhishek Kumar has hosted a party for all the Bigg Boss 17 contestants in Mumbai. The pictures and videos from the party have already started taking over the internet. Among the early birds at the party are Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, Ayesha Khan and others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain finally reacts to allegation that Ankita Lokhande used Sushant Singh Rajput's name for sympathy

Abhishek Kumar's glamorous Bigg Boss 17 party

In one of the videos went viral, we see Abhishek Kumar, the host of the show, climbing up the stairs to reach the party venue. He refused to take the lift as he is claustrophobic. He spoke about his upcoming music video with Mannara Chopra during the press interaction. Mannara Chopra has also arrived at the party. The diva is looking all pretty in a red dress. Neil Bhatt came in solo. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star made his appearance felt at the party but his wifey Aishwarya Sharma who was also a part of Bigg Boss 17 went missing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anjali Arora ignores questions about Munawar Faruqui’s win; netizens call her jealous [Watch]

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who worked with Abhishek Kumar on Udaariyaan also made their presence felt. They made a join entry and also went colour coordinated in black.

Check out pictures and videos from Abhishek Kumar's Bigg Boss 17 party below:

SHE KNOWS SHE SERVED. ?

Would love to see #Ayeshakhan in a music video along with #AbhishekKumar pic.twitter.com/e2wKJbGa5N — yourweirdcrush X (@Yourweirdcrush1) February 6, 2024

She legitimately looks like a damn doll. I'm stunned. She's gorgeous.#MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/PpFO3aCauc — yourweirdcrush X (@Yourweirdcrush1) February 6, 2024

Now fans are waiting for the inside pictures from the bash. A lot of stars are so far missing from the party. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Tehelka and many more have not been papped yet.