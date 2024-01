Bigg Boss 17 will soon get the winner. The grand finale of the show will happen on January 28. It is going to be a big moment for each Bigg Boss fan as this season was quite entertaining. However, the season did not get any extension. Currently we have, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel as the contestants. Aoora, Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt got eliminated recently. Rinku Dhawan was one of the contestants who spoke on face and did not fear being sidelined by anyone. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 promo: Vicky Jain's mother CONFRONTS Ankita Lokhande over kicking her son; actress shocked over father-in-law's reaction [WATCH]

Rinku Dhawan was married to her Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii costar Kiran Karmarkar. They got divorced after being together for 15 years. They also have a son and Rinku stays with him. In a report in TellyChakkar, Rinku was speaking about her ex-husband, Kiran Karmarkar in an interview. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's rant against Vicky Jain-Mannara Chopra's bond receives strong reaction; netizens call her 'loser', 'insecure'

Rinku Dhawan talks about her emotional separation from Kiran Karmarkar

She said that she does not remember the exact time and date when she realise her marriage with Kiran Karmarkar will not work but love just faded away when Kiran stopped talking to her. She said that she always wanted to share how her day went but Kiran used to act as if he was asleep. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law's behaviour shocks the actress, 'Mujhe laga tha aap...'

She has been talkative but she found comfort in silence because she was adjusting for her son. She added, "Then I connected with someone with whom I could share my feelings and problems and that was only an emotional connection where I would speak and he would listen as I felt lonely. I stayed in that same marriage and house because of my child."

Rinku's real Bigg Boss trophy

She further added that things went ugly when her ex-husband saw one email she had sent to the guy with whom she shared everything. Her ex-husband called everyone and made a fuss about it and hence she decided to shift to another flat in the same building because she wanted to be close to her son.

She revealed that she and Kiran used to co-parent their son. Their son came to know about the separation while he was in SSC and Rinku told him why his parents cannot be together. Further, it was difficult for her son to say if he loved her and cared for her. But after she came out of Bigg Boss, her son told her that he loved her and missed her.

She said, "That was it! I had won my trophy I don’t care if I didn’t win, Bigg Boss I got my son back."