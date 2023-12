Munawar Faruqui is the most talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 17 right now. He has been in the news ever since Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant. Ayesha accused him of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She confronted him for doing so and even said that other women were involved in this matter. Munawar accepted his mistake and apologised to her. He said that he was wrong and even had a breakdown thinking of what Nazila must be feeling. Ayesha also said many things like she can never forgive him but later in the game, we see them behaving like a couple. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain almost slap Ankita Lokhande on national television? Shocked netizens say, 'Feel bad for her' [Check Reactions]

Ayesha decides on his clothes and compliments him. Munawar is always seen around her and some light flirting keeps happening in the show. Many celebrities like Aly Goni, Abhishek Malhan, Rajiv Adatia had slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 17 for bringing in Ayesha and spoiling Munawar's image. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show not getting an extension? Netizens say, 'Hopeless show'

Ashita Dhawan calls Munawar Faruqui fake

Rinku Dhawan's sister, Ashita Dhawan has now spoken about the same during the IWMBuzz celeb bash. She said that she cried when Munawar cried and felt why is Bigg Boss bringing in his personal life. However, Ashita added that she found Munawar fake when the next day of Ayesha's entry she saw him asking which shirt should he wear. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Aishwarya Sharma and more contestants who may face Salman Khan's wrath

Ashita said that she lost respect for him. She added, "Bakwaas hai ye. Nazaro se gir gaya meri toh. Game over. You cannot cheat the audience. I cried for Munawar and he was not worth my tears."

#RinkuDhawan younger sister think #MunawarFaruqui game is fake. She said: - I just completly lost respect, Nazar se gir Gaya mere to, you can't cheat your audience, I cried for #Munawar and he is not worth my tears.#MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 #MunArapic.twitter.com/QXKjwpZyCj — Saurabh LLJW (@Saurabh_LLJW) December 22, 2023

Many of Munawar's co-contestants in the house also feel that he is fake and his track with Ayesha Khan looks pre-planned.

Talking about the other contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.