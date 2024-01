The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 concluded a couple of hours ago. As usual, the episode was full of drama and fights between contestants. We have seen Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel constantly poking Abhishek Kumar in the episodes. The captaincy of Isha Malviya also had some dire effects on Abhishek since she was a biased captain towards Samarth. A lot of people have been sympathizing with Abhishek these days and after last night's episode, even Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has extended his support to the Udaariyaan actor.

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel constantly poke Abhishek Kumar

These days watching Bigg Boss for Abhishek Kumar fans would be very tough indeed. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are leaving no stone unturned to make Abhishek's life miserable. Isha and Samarth get into fights with Abhishek over the smallest of things. These days, Isha and Samarth are coming across as bullies. Not just Abhishek, they have also bullied Munawar Faruqui. Abhishek has been receiving most of the poking. This has been going on for a while now. In the last episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Samarth poking Abhishek during the nominations task. Isha also continued to poke him by agreeing with Samarth. Netizens were heartbroken after seeing Abhishek's meltdown in the activity area. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anjali Arora indirectly calls Munawar Faruqui a womanizer; says 'He knows how to play with girls' [Watch Video]

Watch this Bigg Boss 17 video here:

Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh comes out in support of Abhishek Kumar

Like many netizens, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has come out in support of Abhishek Kumar. The actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17." It is really sad to see Abhishek Kumar's plight indeed. Check out the snapshot of Riteish Deshmukh's tweet shared by The Khabri on Instagram here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma on dealing with online trolling and bullying, 'Mujhe aadat hai gaali...'

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see a major fight breaking out between Abhishek, Isha and Samarth. Isha and Samarth together keep attacking Abhishek. They go on each other's families. Isha taunts Abhishek to break the TV. And while Abhishek is talking to Isha, Samarth intervenes and puts something near his face which makes Abhishek lose his temper. He physically attacks Samarth, leaving the housemates shocked. Fans are hoping Salman Khan slams Isha and Abhishek during the Weekend Ka Vaar.