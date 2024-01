Bigg Boss 17 is inching towards its grand finale which is scheduled on January 28. Several Bollywood and television celebs will enter the show and make the audience entertained thoroughly. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Singham Again director Rohit Shetty will make an appearance on Salman Khan's reality show and will take the entertainment notch higher. Rohit entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and chose a contestant among Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. Yes, you read that right! BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Ankita Lokhande gets support from Devoleena Bhattacharjee; latter lauds her resilience despite insults from Vicky Jain's family

As per TimesofIndia TV, the filmmaker Rohit entered the house last night and selected one contestant from the five finalists for the adventure-based reality show. Rohit offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to Abhishek Kumar, but the latter did not give any affirmation to the filmmaker. He said that he would like to decide once he is out of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Karan Kundrra slams those using 'religion card' to question his support for Munawar Faruqui; says 'Apni clinic chalao'

For the uninitiated, Rohit entered the house last year and conducted a series of tasks in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shalin Bhanot had won all of them and was offered KKK13. But, the actor declined the offer and it finally went to Shiv Thakare. Also Read - TRP Report Week 3: Anupamaa proves it's unbeatable; Bigg Boss 17 enters Top 5 in finale week

Talking about Bigg Boss 17 finale, as per rumours Isha Malviya will be seen performing with Samarth Jurel. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit will make an appearance with actor Suniel Shetty to promote Dance Deewane. Well, Ankita, Mannara, Abhishek, Arun and Munawar are fighting hard for the trophy. Who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 17?