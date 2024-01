Bigg Boss 17 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashetty, and Abhishek Kumar are giving tough competition to each other. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will be held on January 28 and it will be a star-studded affair. The promo of the upcoming episode has been shared on social media wherein Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 host entered the house and entertained the contestants. He grilled the top 5 contestants and questioned Ankita for her behavior towards Mannara due to her bonding with Vicky Jain. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Ankita Lokhande gets upset as husband Vicky Jain shown in negative light in her journey video; 'He's my...'

In the upcoming promo video, Rohit Shetty was seen reading out accusations that have been on Abhishek Kumar. He said that Abhishek has been playing the victim card and also getting very close to people during fights. Rohit tells Abhishek, 'Ek respect ka daayra na woh khatam karte chale gaye aap, ladki par kabhi haanth nahi uthana next time, mardangi waali baat nahi hai'.

Watch the promo video of Bigg Boss 17

Rohit talks to Abhishek about his aggressive behavior and tells him to not get physically violent with any girl in the future. Abhishek says that, 'Main bolna chahunga usne bhi koi kasar nahi chodhi'. To which Rohit advises him that he should end the relationship then and not go to that level.

Rohit even talks to Munawar about his personal life and informs him that he was the one who spoke about his son and the other girl first on national television. Munawar agrees but says that he never used them for his benefit in the game. Rohit blames Munawar and Ayesha for using his ex-girlfriend Nazila's name on the show.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit will also choose one contestant among the top 5 for his adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Who do you think will get to be in KKK14?