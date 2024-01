Bigg Boss 17 concluded on January 28, 2024, with Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy, while Abhishek Kumar secured the position of the first runner-up. Despite Munawar's victory attributed to a large fan base, some viewers felt that Abhishek, facing challenges like witnessing his ex-girlfriend with her current partner, mental torture, and even a one-day eviction for slapping Samarth Jurel, was more deserving. Abhishek's journey was deemed more difficult and interesting compared to Munawar's, garnering substantial support during his stint. Notably, when Abhishek faced constant provocation from Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed support on social media. In a recent media interaction, Abhishek expressed gratitude to Riteish for standing by him. Also Read - Naagin 7: Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar and other handsome hunks who are perfect for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller TV show

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar expresses gratitude to Riteish Deshmukh for supporting him

During episodes where Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel consistently provoked Abhishek Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, among other celebrities, extended his support to the Udaariyaan actor. Riteish expressed how his heart went out witnessing Abhishek Kumar in such a vulnerable and emotional state.

Post the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar's family organized a grand welcome for him, adorning him with a garland. Abhishek danced with fans to the tunes of the dhol. He spoke about the love received from fans, especially from celebrities, and thanked Riteish Deshmukh for his generosity and kindness. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar on losing trophy to Munawar Faruqui

In a recent media interaction Abhishek Kumar opened about being the first runner up and loosing trophy to Muanwar Faruqui. He stated that he was definitely hoping to win Bigg Boss 17 however when Munawar Faruqui's name was announced he didn't felt dejected as Muanwar too was a deserving candidate for the trophy. Abhishek has also expressed his wish to meet former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Khanzaadi that to soon.